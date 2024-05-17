Tom Burke reveals rare Cormoran Strike season 6 details at Cannes Film Festival - exclusive

Tom Burke has made a major move into Hollywood with his star turn in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, but that doesn’t mean he wasn’t up for chatting about the hit BBC series Strike over the Cannes Film Festival!

While heading to a press conference for 2024’s most anticipated blockbuster movie, the actor opened up about what to expect from season six of the series, titled The Ink Black Heart. Speaking to HELLO!, he joked: “It's gone out my head because I've been talking about Furiosa.

“I can't even remember who the murderer is! The biggest change going from Furiosa to Strike is the weather!”

© JASIN BOLAND Tom stars in the new movie

The actor is set to play the character Praetorian Jack in the new blockbuster. A far cry from his turn as the rugged detective in the BBC drama, Jack is a wasteland driver with loyalties to Immorton Joe, transporting food in exchange for fuel across the plains of the dystopian world.

© Anadolu Tom stars opposite Anya Taylor-Joy

While the actor has starred opposite several major stars, including Florence Pugh in The Wonder, this is his first time in Cannes - and certainly for such a huge movie. His favourite thing about the festival? "Being with people who love movies,” he explained.

In a recent interview with the Guardian, the actor opened up about playing the lead role in the JK Rowling adaptation. When asked if he is troubled by the author’s controversial views on the trans community and if his friends discuss working with her to him, he replied “Yeah [they talk about it] Certainly.

© Laurence Cendrowicz Tom Burke stars as Strike in the BBC show

“I discuss it with them now and again. And we’re still friends. Look, I don’t think you’re not coming from a place of integrity when you say, ’I’m not going to watch it.’ And I don’t think Jo’s not coming from a place of integrity. But my place of integrity is what I’m doing. I sleep well at night.” He added: “When I said, ‘I sleep well at night’… Well, you know, that’s just a figure of speech. I do wrestle with all these things.”

JK Rowling has opened up about the Strike books, as she is currently working on the 8th instalment after The Running Grave, while the show is currently a little behind with season six.

© Sam Taylor He stars opposite Holliday Grainger

Speaking to The Times about when the series might end, she said: “I’ve got six books in my head. I’ve got the one I’m currently writing. There’ll be two more Strikes, and then there are three more books that I want to get to.”

What is The Ink Black Heart about?

The show is currently in production and has no release date yet - but watch this space. The synopsis for the latest series reads: “When frantic, dishevelled Edie Ledwell appears in the office begging to speak to her, private detective Robin Ellacott doesn't know quite what to make of the situation.

Cormoran Strike and Robin Ellacott in season 6

“Robin decides that the agency can't help with this - and thinks nothing more of it until a few days later, when she reads the shocking news that Edie has been tasered and then murdered in Highgate Cemetery, the location of The Ink Black Heart.

“Robin and her business partner Cormoran Strike become drawn into the quest… But with a complex web of online aliases, business interests and family conflicts to navigate, Strike and Robin find themselves embroiled in a case that stretches them to their limit.”