7 Netflix shows and movies coming in May 2024 that you will love

Okay here’s the biggie. Bridgerton is back for four, delicious episodes of part one, season three of the hit series. I’ve been lucky enough to have seen the screeners already - and I have to say it is perfect.

This time, Penelope Featherington is determined to find a husband and enlists the help of Colin Bridgerton, her former friend who rudely said that he would never court her in the season two finale.

Colin’s concern when his teachings go a little bit too well and Penelope gets some legitimate suitors is a friends-to-lovers romance we’ve been waiting for. Watch it all in one delicious gulp and then join me in the frustration of having to wait another month for part two!