7 Netflix shows and movies coming in May 2024 that you will love

Recently, I feel like Netflix’s offerings have been a little hit-and-miss. There have been some shows that I’ve absolutely loved like Baby Reindeer, the absolutely astounding hit for them which gives me hope that they’ll make more shows like it in the future - then there are shows like The Gentlemen which, and I don’t know about you - wasn’t my all-time favourite. But a new month brings new movies and shows, and here are the ones that I love the sound of. From cereal biopics
Unfrosted - 3 May
Do you live a biopic? And, more importantly, do you love cereal? If so, this is the one for you. Jerry Seinfeld wrote and starred in the new drama following the rivalry between Kellogg’s and Post in 1963. It promises a “race to create a pastry that will change the face of breakfast forever”. It sounds like Bake Off with higher stakes, and I can’t wait.
Super Rich in Korea - 7 May
Sometimes it is simply entertaining to watch people who are infinitely richer than you will ever be, and how their insanely spenny lives play out. In the factual drama, we follow a bunch of multibillionaires, including a Singaporean chaebol billionaire, an heir to an Italian luxury brand, a Pakistani noble family member, the Kim Kardashian of the Arab world with 50 million followers and a Paris Hilton-esque shopaholic - and their lives in Korea.
Mother of the Bride - 9 May
Brooke Shields is the new queen of the cheesy yet loveable rom-com, and this one looks no different. In the movie, she stars as Lana, whose daughter has returned from her gap year to announce that she is getting wed in Thailand. Even worse, she is marrying the son of Lana’s long-lost love! Think Mamma Mia, think Gossip Girl’s Lily van Der Woodsen and Rufus Humphrey. Giggling, twirling my hair and kicking my feet already!
Bodkin - 9 May
I love something a little bit off the beaten track sometimes, and this comedy thriller sounds right up my street. The story follows a crew of podcasters who set out to investigate the mysterious disappearance of three strangers in their coastal Irish town. The synopsis continues: “But once they start pulling at threads, they discover a story much bigger and weirder than they could have ever imagined. As our heroes try to discern fact from fiction — about the case, about their colleagues, and, most painfully, themselves”.
Bridgerton - 16 May
Okay here’s the biggie. Bridgerton is back for four, delicious episodes of part one, season three of the hit series. I’ve been lucky enough to have seen the screeners already - and I have to say it is perfect.
This time, Penelope Featherington is determined to find a husband and enlists the help of Colin Bridgerton, her former friend who rudely said that he would never court her in the season two finale.
Colin’s concern when his teachings go a little bit too well and Penelope gets some legitimate suitors is a friends-to-lovers romance we’ve been waiting for. Watch it all in one delicious gulp and then join me in the frustration of having to wait another month for part two!
Atlas - 24 May
This might be amazing, it might be terrible. Honestly, dear reader, I couldn’t call it. The new movie stars Jennifer Lopez as a brilliant data analyst with a deeply rooted distrust of artificial intelligence. But when a mission to capture a renegade robot goes wrong, she has to enlist the help of a robot to save all of humanity. Let’s all check back in after we’ve watched this one, okay?
Eric - 30 May
Anything with Benedict Cumberbatch is alright with me. In this thriller, Sherlock himself plays a father named Vincent, who becomes desperate to find his son after he goes missing on the way to the show. As the creator of the popular children’s TV show, ‘Good Day Sunshine,’ he begins to believe that if he can get his son’s puppet creation ‘Eric’ onto his show, then Edgar will come home. The synopsis adds: “As Vincent’s progressively destructive behaviour alienates his family, his work colleagues, and the detectives trying to help him, it’s Eric, a delusion of necessity, who becomes his only ally in the pursuit to bring his son home”.