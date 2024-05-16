Cannes Film Festival Day 3: Furiosa review and saying hello to Anya Taylor-Joy

Welcome back to our daily diary of Cannes Film Festival! Day three saw Furiosa fever take over the festival as the Mad Max prequel stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth and Tom Burke arrived to talk all about the highly-anticipated movie - and managed to say hello to HELLO! too!

BMW Party and seeing Naomi Campbell

But first of all, I have to fill you in on last night’s activities, where Isabelle and I attended the BMW party with Naomi Campbell. The dazzling star looked even more beautiful in real life as she was welcomed into the soiree and spoke to the crowds about her incredible one-of-a-kind BMW, which was unveiled with music composed by none other than the genius behind Interstellar, Hans Zimmer.

Naomi was also accompanied by her stylist Law Roach, who gave us a wave and some of his signature charm from the VIP balcony.

However, we did see the stunning star of the upcoming Megalopolis Nathalie Emmanual on the ground floor of the party!

While waiting to scoop up some ice cream as a party snack, Nathalie chatted to us about the Francis Ford Coppola movie, promising that it’s unlike anything we’ve ever seen before. We also asked her if she was ready for her red carpet look at the Megalopolis premiere at Cannes, and she joked: “Oh, it’s good.” We can’t wait!

We also said hello to Hans, who took a turn sitting inside Naomi’s stunning, sequinned purple car. After having his turn, he told us it was “lovely” to work with Naomi on the project - and told us a little bit about his next project with Steve McQueen.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Screening tickets meant that we had a very early start after a very late party, so many yawns and wishes for tea later, we were seated for the highly-anticipated movie Furiosa.

© Jasin Boland Anya Taylor-Joy as Furiosa

Starring Anya Taylor-Joy as the wasteland heroine Furiosa, the story takes us to her childhood in a beautiful, bountiful land - before she is kidnapped by Dementus, with Chris Hemsworth shining in the role of the maverick warlord leader of the Bike Horde.

© Getty British-US actress Anya Taylor-Joy arrives for the screening of the film 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga'

The movie, in short, was amazing - and although Anya had around 30 lines in the whole thing - her eyes do all of the talking! Tom Burke, who stars as Praetorian Jack in the movie, caught up with HELLO! on the red carpet ahead of the press conference. The actor also stars in BBC’s Strike, and gave Isabelle a hint about season six!

© JB Lacroix Tom Burke attends the Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga photocall

The press conference also gave us a chance to say hi to Anya, who looked ethereally beautiful in a vintage beaded cap. Speaking about what she was most looking forward to during her Cannes experience, she told HELLO!: “The excitement of everyone being here together.”

Sunshine and evening plans

I think it’s very important to mark the very exciting news that, for the first time since we arrived, the sun is shining through for Cannes 2024! It changed the whole feel of the festival - and it felt like all of the beach clubs were much fuller as we made our way back to our place to get ready for the evening.

Celebrating the sunshine... while remaining within reaching distance of my laptop!

Speaking of the evening… we are lucky enough to be heading to the Nespresso and Magnum parties tonight. And who are we expecting to see there? Well… tune in tomorrow and we’ll tell you all about it!