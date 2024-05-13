13 movies we can’t wait to watch at Cannes Film Festival 2024

Are you ready for Cannes Film Festival 2024? The most glitzy and glam event in the European calendar is kicking off in style this May, with stars including Emma Stone, Cate Blanchett and Jacob Elordi all expected to visit the French Riviera for the lavish events.

This year, the Festival is showcasing some amazing movies in competition as well as out of competition, and we can’t wait to watch them all. Here are our top picks of what we think might be the stand-out movies at the festival this year…

© Atsushi Nishijima Kinds of Kindness Director Yorgos Lanthimos is back with what might well be another Oscar-winning movie for Emma Stone in Kinds of Kindness, a fable of sorts following a man trying to take control of his own life, a policeman who is worried when his missing wife returns but appears to be a completely different person, and a woman determined to find a specific someone with a special ability to make them a spiritual leader.

© Atsushi Nishijima Bird Man of the moment Barry Keoghan stars in Bird, a story that follows 12-year-old Bailey, who lives with her single dad Bug (Keoghan) and brother Hunter in a squat in North Kent. Bug doesn’t have much time for his kids, and Bailey, approaching puberty, seeks attention and adventure elsewhere.

Emilia Perez Starring Selena Gomez, the synopsis reads: “Overqualified and undervalued, Rita is a lawyer at a large firm that is more interested in getting criminals off the hook than bringing them to justice. "One day, she is given an unexpected way out, when cartel leader Manitas hires her to help him withdraw from his business and realize a plan he has been secretly preparing for years: to become the woman he has always dreamt of being.”

The Substance If you were captivated by Margaret Qualley’s performance in Maid, then you won’t want to miss this psychological thriller. Imagine if you will, you, only better in every way. That’s what the substance is all about. You can generate another you: younger, more beautiful, more perfect. You just have to share time – one week for one, one week for the other. A perfect balance of seven days each. But if you don’t respect the balance… well, you’ll have to watch and find out!

Rumours Starring Cate Blanchett, Rumours follows seven leaders of the world’s wealthiest liberal democracies who get lost in the woods at night while attempting to draft their provisional statement after their annual G7 summit.



© Courtesy of Warner Bros. Picture Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga This out-of-competition movie will premiere at Cannes, and we couldn’t be more excited for the Mad Max prequel. Starring Anya Taylor Joy and Chris Hemsworth, the story follows a young Furiosa who is taken from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home.

Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1 The movie that Kevin might have bowed out of Yellowstone for follows the star in an epic journey of the expansion of the American West, both before and after the Civil War. The synopsis reads: “Between the Native Americans who saw their lands getting colonized and those who were determined to settle there, sometimes at any cost, history is being written.”

Oh, Canada Saltburn’s Jacob Elordi stars as a famed Canadian documentary filmmaker who gives a final interview to one of his former students to tell the whole truth about his life. A confession filmed right in front of his wife.

The Shrouds Diane Kruger stars in The Shrouds. The story follows a prominent businessman who has been inconsolable since the death of his wife. As a result, he invents GraveTech, a revolutionary and technology that enables the living to monitor their loved ones in their shrouds. One night, multiple graves, including that of Karsh’s wife, are desecrated - and Karsh sets out to track down the perpetrators.



The Apprentice Are you ready to watch a biopic about a young Donald Trump? Starring Sebastian Stan and Jeremy Strong, the movie dives into the underbelly of the American empire, it follows Trump’s ascent to power with the influential right-wing lawyer and political fixer Roy Cohn.

The Second Act The Second ActLea Seydoux stars in the new movie that takes place over a meal. Florence is keen to introduce David, whom she is deeply in love with, to her father Guillaume. David isn’t attracted to Florence and wants to throw her into the arms of his friend Willy. The four of them meet in a restaurant in the middle of nowhere.

She’s Got No Name This true crime story is based on one of the most famous unsolved murder cases in China. The story follows a woman named Zhan-Zhou, who is charged with the dismemberment of her husband. The murder thrusts Zhan-Zhou into the spotlight and the court of public opinion, forcing her towards a fate intertwined with that of her own country.

Megalopolis From Francis Ford Coppala and starring Adam Driver, we can’t imagine how cool this one is going to be! The story has been described as a Roman Epic fable set in an imagined Modern America. The synopsis reads: “The City of New Rome must change, causing conflict between Cesar Catilina, a genius artist who seeks to leap into a utopian, idealistic future, and his opposition, Mayor Franklyn Cicero, who remains committed to a regressive status quo, perpetuating greed, special interests, and partisan warfare. “Torn between them is socialite Julia Cicero, the mayor’s daughter, whose love for Cesar has divided her loyalties, forcing her to discover what she truly believes humanity deserves.”

Which movie are you most looking forward to watching?