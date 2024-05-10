Join HELLO! at Cannes Film Festival 2024 - get the details

It's HELLO!'s TV and Film Editor Emmy here with some exciting news! Next week, my lovely colleague Isabelle and I are heading to la (Isa)belle Francais to live our French Rivieria dream at Europe's most prestigious and starry Cannes Film Festival - and we couldn’t be more excited to share our journey with you along the way. So out of the way Emily in Paris, here comes Emmy in Cannes!

What's the Cannes plan?

One of the most exciting things is that we're not tied to a rigid schedule! We're just going to immerse ourselves in all the glamour and fun of the festival and see what happens... However, I can reveal that on the already-confirmed list is a luxury yacht trip, several of the festival’s most glamorous soirees, and all-too-frequent promenading of the famous Promenade de la Croisette (I'd better pack those trainers!).

© Francois Durand Eva Longoria attends the Premiere of "Carol" during the 68th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 17, 2015 in Cannes, France

Away from the A-list lifestyles, for the movie buffs among you we'll be getting an early look at some of 2024’s most exciting movies, with Mad Max: Furiosa, The Second Act and Kinds of Kindness just some of the selection that we’re absolutely buzzing to see.

How to join our Cannes adventure

You can catch all of our Cannes (mis)adventures in day-to-day video diaries posted on HELLO!'s YouTube channel. You can also join us on TikTok Live, Instagram Stories and here on hellomagazine.com. Enjoy and we'll see you in France!

