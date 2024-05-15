Cannes Film Festival Diary Day Two: Chats with Léa Seydoux and Meryl Streep spills Mamma Mia 3 details

Bonjour mes amis! I cannot wait to spill all the tea from day two at the Cannes Film Festival.

My name is Isabelle, I am a news reporter for HELLO! and, whilst you may already be aware from our social channels, I am living it up in the French Riviera this week with our wonderful TV and Film Editor, Emmy Griffiths, to give you the best inside scoop and celebrity access to all things Cannes.

For all the news from day one of the festival, watch the video below.

After bumping into Meryl Streep as I went to the loo on day one, it's safe to say I was effervescent with excitement for what was to come for day two. So pop the kettle on and get cosy as we bring you all the glitz and glamour from day two on la croisette!

A rainy first screening

We are always advised to take every opportunity that comes our way in life, and that is exactly what I did when I posed for a photo in torrential rain on the iconic Cannes red staircase. Major props to Emmy who stood with all my bags and paraphernalia in hand just so I could get a quick snap on the famous stairs, not to mention we were being led away by staff who were rushing us into our first screening of the week, The Second Act.

Following our near-death experience clambering up the pitch-black cinema screen stairs in heels… yes heels! We finally managed to plonk ourselves down and settle in for the film.

The star of the show was former bond girl Léa Seydoux, whom Emmy got to chat with following the screening, which is no mean feat given the packed-out schedules the celebrities have during the festival.

When asked what she was most looking forward to in Cannes, Léa told HELLO!: "I'm here to present a film, I would love to stay and be able to watch some films but unfortunately I can't."

But don't just take it from me, here's what the woman of the moment, and by that I, of course, mean Emmy, had to say about her A-List chat.

"Cannes is CHAOS. So many people want to have a moment with the star of the moment, and I can't believe that I was lucky enough to snag a few moments of Léa's time on the red carpet!

"After her photo call, the actress arrived at the Palais de Festival for the press conference for her new movie, Second Act, and I was ready with a microphone and a dream! I found out some of her plans for Cannes - and also found myself the most perfect spot on the red carpet from now on. But don't ask me, otherwise everyone will want to stand there!"

Call me Victoria Beckham

All that can be said is chaos continued after the film. As we had spent the last two days surviving on a bag of fries and the occasional 'pink lady' apple, I set upon my mission to find a decent gluten-free meal - this isn't a fad, I am sadly, coeliac, something that according to the South of France doesn't exist.

Thankfully I eventually found my safe haven. Awaiting my arrival with not only a glass of champagne but also a spread of delicious food was a £150,000 a week yacht.

As I stepped aboard the RH3 vessel, I truly felt like I had arrived. I channelled my inner Victoria Beckham, who is always spotted on the shores of Miami on her own yacht, and relaxed inside the impeccably designed rooms, bravo to the CEO of the company, Gary Friedman, the interior design was the epitome of A-List chic.

Now it wasn't all eating and drinking as the boat was docked in the perfect place for celebrity spotting and Meryl Streep was in the house, putting on her own masterclass. But just hours ahead of the event, she had a rather exciting announcement for Mamma Mia fans, confirming that the third movie is currently: "In her diary."

She told Deadline at Tuesday's opening ceremony: "I don't know how they're going to do it. They have an idea. I haven’t heard it yet but it’s in [my diary] and I'm going to hear about it pretty soon."

Adding: "Of course, I want to do it," but wants to know how vision producer Judy Craymer plans on bringing in her deceased character Donna.

Celebrity spotting at the ultimate A-List hotel

After pretending to be A-Listers for an hour or so, we thought it best to seek out some celebrities ourselves so we headed to the Hotel Martinez where all the biggest stars have been pictured over the last three days.

Heidi Klum, Greta Gerwig, Anya Taylor-Joy and Omar Sy are just three celebs to have been spotted there so we thought it best to get the low down from the inside.

A member of staff told HELLO!: "I saw Greta Gerwig, Omar Sy and Anna Taylor-Joy come in for dinner at the L'Palme d'Or, where all the celebrities come. Omar was so kind to me when I chatted with him. I see Anya every day, and every day she looks spectacular in a new outfit. I haven't spoken to her yet, but I would like to say hi."

What's next?

We have more celebrities in our sights for tonight's event. We are heading to a glamorous BMW party where the likes of Naomi Campbell and Hans Zimmer are set to appear. We cannot wait to catch you up with all the details tomorrow, remember to tune in for our social media live streams on Instagram and TikTok as well as regular daily updates across all our social media platforms. Au revoir for now!