Kevin Costner makes fresh comment on Yellowstone return amid major update

Kevin Costner is setting the record straight on Yellowstone. Speaking to GQ, the actor explained that his future is in the hands of the show's creator, Taylor Sheridan, who is fully aware of his terms.

"Well, Taylor and I know what the conditions are for coming back, and I'll just keep that between ourselves," he told the publication. And if we can't get to it, it's because at the end of the day, it's unreasonable for them or something."

Explaining that he still holds a lot of love and admiration for his Yellowstone counterpart, John Dutton, the A-lister suggested that his return is unlikely.

"I love that character. I love that world. I am a person that is very script-oriented," he continued. "And if the scripts aren't there now, I need to know what I am. I want to make sure that the character lines up with what's important to me too. And that's pretty simple. That's just between, again, Taylor and myself. Can we ever get there? I don't know."

Currently, Kevin has no plans to return to the set of Yellowstone, which has officially commenced production on part two of season five. According to Variety, the cast began shooting in Montana this week with the six remaining episodes set to premiere in November.

In the meantime, Kevin has been busy at the 77th Cannes Film Festival where he recently screened his new movie, Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1. "It's wonderful being here with my kids," Kevin told HELLO! on Monday.

Adding that the audience's standing ovation "stunned him," he confessed: "I wasn't expecting that. I hope the fans feel like they got their money's worth!"

As Kevin recalled to GQ, he'd already committed himself to a production schedule for Horizon when Yellowstone proposed splitting the fifth season into two parts. "Their big plan was to suddenly do eight now and then in the fall do eight more," the actor noted. "I said, 'I have a contract to do Horizon, and I have people and money."

After trying to work out dates with production, Kevin found himself waiting on scripts that "never came" and volunteered to shoot scenes in the course of a week to wrap up John's character arc. Unfortunately, an agreement wasn't reached.

"Somebody picked up the idea that I only wanted to work one week. And that has been a carryover thing that I have seen in magazines: that I've only wanted to work one week," noted Kevin.

Frustrated by the narrative, Kevin had hoped that Paramount and 101 would come to his defence and was disappointed when they did not. "I'm just not a dog that waits in a driveway not knowing when the person's going to come home. I want to know. And I also understood that their universe was really big, so I just decided not to sit in the driveway, but to be busy myself and be available when I could. It didn't end up happening."