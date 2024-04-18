Kevin Costner's future after Yellowstone exit amid comeback comments

Yellowstone's fifth and final season will mark Kevin Costner's last turn starring as Montana rancher John Dutton after he quit the drama last year.

The first half of the series began airing in November 2022, with the final run of episodes set to arrive in November. With the Dutton's story coming to an end, what's next for Kevin? Keep reading to find out what's in store for the star's future.

What's next for Kevin Costner after Yellowstone season five?

Despite choosing to bow out of the popular Western drama, reportedly due to scheduling conflicts, Kevin recently revealed that he hopes to reprise his character at some point in the future.

Kevin Costner plays John Dutton in Yellowstone

"I'd like to be able to do it but we haven't been able to," he told Entertainment Tonight. "I thought I was going to make seven [seasons] but right now we're at five. So how it works out – I hope it does – but they've got a lot of different shows going on. Maybe it will. Maybe this will circle back to me. If it does and I feel really comfortable with [it], I'd love to do it."

Luckily, Kevin has several projects to keep him busy in the meantime, two of which are instalments of his Western epic, Horizon. Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1 is set to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival next month, while the second film, Chapter 2, is scheduled to be released in August.

© Rodin Eckenroth Kevin's youngest son Hayes Logan will star in his new movie

The upcoming two-parter, which is directed by and starring Kevin, will also mark the big-screen debut of his 15-year-old son, Hayes Costner.

On casting his son in the epic, Kevin told People: "I kind of did it on purpose, so he could be hanging out with me. And the same thing for Cayden, same thing for Grace. I'm like any other parent, I'm trying to figure out, like, 'This is really neat. You should come be with me.'"

© Getty Images Kevin Costner shares three children with his ex-wife Christine Baumgartner

Hayes is Kevin's youngest son, who he shares with fellow actor Christine Baumgartner. The former couple, who divorced earlier this year, also have two other children: Cayden Wyatt, 15, and Grace Avery, 13.

The Bodyguard star also has three adult children, Annie, 40, Lily, 37, and Joe, 36, with his first wife Cindy Costner, as well as son Liam, 26, with former partner Bridget Rooney.

© Ron Davis Kevin with his ex-wife Cindy and their children Annie, Lily and Joe in 1994

Alongside Horizon, Kevin is also busy working on a new romantic film, which he is set to direct and star in. The upcoming movie made headlines recently when actor Chris Hemsworth revealed he was turned down from the project after Kevin decided to cast himself instead.

In an interview with ET, Chris revealed that he "loved" the script, describing it as an "abstract and interesting" story "about a man and a woman".

© Lisa Maree Williams Chris Hemsworth was turned down from a role in Kevin's new film

Addressing his decision to deny Chris the role, Kevin told ET: "It's a love story, but as long as I'm still young enough to play it, I'll play it. Chris will have to wait his turn.

"[He's] so handsome, and he’s so good. He's going to have to go find his [own] love story. [But] I'm glad he likes this one. If I reach a moment where I [don't] think I could do that, I would [reach out]," he said, adding: "He's certainly one of our great leading men right now."