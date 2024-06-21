Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kevin Costner's Yellowstone future confirmed as season five release date announced
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:

Kevin Costner's Yellowstone future confirmed as season five release date announced

The final six episodes will arrive in November

Kevin Costner in Yellowstone© Paramount
Nicky Morris
TV and film writer
6 minutes ago
Share this:

Kevin Costner has revealed that he will not be returning to Yellowstone. The actor, who stars as John Dutton in the Paramount drama, made the announcement via social media just hours after the return date for the final six episodes was revealed. 

Taking to social media, Kevin confirmed in a video that he will not be reprising his role on the show. "An update for you guys. I'll see you at the movies," read the caption. 

View post on Instagram
 

Addressing his followers, Kevin said: "I want to reach out and let you know that after this long year and a half of working on Horizon and doing all the things that's required, and thinking about Yellowstone, that beloved series that I love, that I know you love, I just realized that I'm not going to be able to continue Season 5B or into the future."

He continued: "It was something that really changed me. I loved it. And I know you loved it. And I just wanted to let you know that I won't be returning and I love the relationship we've been able to develop and I'll see you at the movies."

Kevin Costner sits in a chair as John Dutton in Yellowstone scene
Kevin Costner will not be returning to Yellowstone

Earlier on Thursday, it was announced that the second part of the fifth and final season would arrive on Paramount on November 10, with the episodes premiering in the UK the following day on November 11. 

Kevin's announcement comes shortly after he spoke out about reports blaming his absence on his filming schedule for his upcoming epic Western film, Horizon: An American Saga. 

(L-R) Wes Bentley, Gil Birmingham, Kelly Reilly, Kevin Costner, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille and Luke Grimes © Axelle/Bauer-Griffin
The second part of season five will arrive in November

"I read all the stories. I was disappointed that nobody on their side… ever stepped up to defend what it was I actually did for them," he told People. "There came a moment where I thought, 'Wow, when is somebody going to say something about what I have done versus what I haven't done?'"

The 69-year-old went on to say that he would still be interested in reprising his role."I've always felt that…It might be an interesting moment to come back and finish the mythology of this modern-day family," he said. "And if that happens, I would step into it if I agreed with how it was being done."

"In the very end, I couldn’t do any more for it than I had already done," he added. 

Taylor Sheridan and Kevin Costner attend the "Yellowstone" World Premiere at Paramount Studios on June 11, 2018© Getty
Kevin with the Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan at the world premiere of Yellowstone in 2018

During an interview with GQ back in May, Kevin claimed that his future in the drama was in the hands of the show's creator Taylor Sheridan, who was aware of his "conditions". 

"Well, Taylor and I know what the conditions are for coming back, and I'll just keep that between ourselves," he told the publication. "And if we can't get to it, it's because at the end of the day, it's unreasonable for them or something."

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More TV and Film

See more