Kevin Costner's Field of Dreams co-star makes surprising comment about his 'paternal energy'

Kevin Costner's Field of Dreams co-star Gaby Hoffman has recalled her experiences of working with the actor on the hit film, revealing she "didn't feel paternal energy" from the A-lister.
In the 1989 movie, which was nominated for three Academy Awards, Gaby played the young daughter of Kevin's Ray Kinsella a man who feels called to build a baseball field in his cornfield that attracts the ghosts of baseball legends, including Shoeless Joe Jackson (Ray Liotta) and the Chicago Black Sox.
"I didn't have a dad growing up, and there were just so many wonderful men on that set," Gaby told Business Insider in a new interview.
"I just remember there was a lot of paternal energy. Ray Liotta and, actually, all the baseball players, I would sit around and play cards with them and play catch with them… I think I was really drawn to a kind of fatherly, protective energy that [Ray] had in spades. What a beautiful actor he was, too."
When asked about working with Kevin, she simply responded: "I didn't feel paternal energy from Kevin Costner. We'll leave it at that."
Kevin is a dad to seven children: Annie, Lily, Joe, Liam, Cayden, Hayes, and Grace. He shares Annie, 40, Lily, 37, and Joe, 36 with ex-wife Cindy Silva, 27-year-old Liam with Bridget Rooney, and his three youngest, Cayden, 17, Hayes, 15, and Grace, 13, with ex-wife Christine Baumgartner.
Annie, Lily, Cayden, Hayes and Grace all joined their father at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival where he premiered his new movie Horizon: An American Saga, for which he took out a mortgage to help finance what has been billed as a four-part epic Western movie.
The Yellowstone actor is thought to have invested $38 million of his own money to help develop the series which also stars his youngest son Hayes.
"I was watching him grow up and I was thinking, 'Man I better get with it and make this movie.' He's very good in the small part that he's done," the proud dad once shared of working with his son.