Kevin Costner's Field of Dreams co-star makes surprising comment about his 'paternal energy'

Kevin Costner's Field of Dreams co-star Gaby Hoffman has recalled her experiences of working with the actor on the hit film, revealing she "didn't feel paternal energy" from the A-lister.

In the 1989 movie, which was nominated for three Academy Awards, Gaby played the young daughter of Kevin's Ray Kinsella a man who feels called to build a baseball field in his cornfield that attracts the ghosts of baseball legends, including Shoeless Joe Jackson (Ray Liotta) and the Chicago Black Sox.

"I didn't have a dad growing up, and there were just so many wonderful men on that set," Gaby told Business Insider in a new interview.

Gaby Hoffman played Kevin Costner's daughter in Field of Dreams

"I just remember there was a lot of paternal energy. Ray Liotta and, actually, all the baseball players, I would sit around and play cards with them and play catch with them… I think I was really drawn to a kind of fatherly, protective energy that [Ray] had in spades. What a beautiful actor he was, too."

When asked about working with Kevin, she simply responded: "I didn't feel paternal energy from Kevin Costner. We'll leave it at that."

© Getty Images Kevin premiered his new movie - and a new look - at Cannes

Kevin is a dad to seven children: Annie, Lily, Joe, Liam, Cayden, Hayes, and Grace. He shares Annie, 40, Lily, 37, and Joe, 36 with ex-wife Cindy Silva, 27-year-old Liam with Bridget Rooney, and his three youngest, Cayden, 17, Hayes, 15, and Grace, 13, with ex-wife Christine Baumgartner.

Annie, Lily, Cayden, Hayes and Grace all joined their father at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival where he premiered his new movie Horizon: An American Saga, for which he took out a mortgage to help finance what has been billed as a four-part epic Western movie.

© Getty Images Anni, Grace, Cayden, Kevin, Hayes and Grace Costner on the Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2024

The Yellowstone actor is thought to have invested $38 million of his own money to help develop the series which also stars his youngest son Hayes.

"I was watching him grow up and I was thinking, 'Man I better get with it and make this movie.' He's very good in the small part that he's done," the proud dad once shared of working with his son.