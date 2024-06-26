Prince William actor Ed McVey reveals impact of life-changing role in The Crown

Ed McVey shot to fame after landing the role of Prince William in season six of The Crown. Receiving critical acclaim for his performance as the young royal, it's safe to say that life has changed for the actor.

Catching up with HELLO! at the Serpentine Gallery summer party in London, Ed opened up about his time on the hit Netflix series.

© Getty Ed McVey attended the Serpentine Gallery summer party in Kensington Gardens on Tuesday night

Asked how his life has changed, the TV star replied: "I get to wear lovely clothes, which I didn't wear beforehand, which is really nice. I'm wearing David Koma this evening which is very exciting. It's that and also getting to go to lovely events and just being around lovely people!"

© Netflix Meg Bellamy and Ed McVey played Kate Middleton and Prince William in The Crown season six

Revealing that fans have stopped him in the street, with some calling him Prince William, Ed laughed: "Yes it happens sometimes, but it's all love! Everyone loved the show which is really great."

As for his time on set with Imelda Staunton, the actor had nothing but praise for his co-star. Noting that it was "amazing" to work with her, he added: "She's amazing, really professional and taught me a lot. I hope to get to work with her again but it's a massive tick off the bucket list."

The Crown season six – trailer

For the time being, The Crown has come to an end. However, in May it was reported that Netflix had considered bringing the royal drama back either as a mini-series or a one-off film following the huge success of Scoop – a fictional retelling of Prince Andrew's Newsnight interview.

So, what do we know? The newly imagined version of The Crown is allegedly set to take place ahead of the events of Queen Elizabeth I's reign, and will instead begin from the reign of King Edward VII.

Edward was the eldest son of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert. He was heir apparent for almost 60 years before ascending the throne and was popular among the public. Unfortunately, Edward's playboy reputation caused some problems for his family.

© Hulton Archive A new version of The Crown could focus on King Edward VII

He was believed to have had 55 affairs throughout his marriage to Alexandra of Denmark and was once forced to give evidence in court as a witness in an illegal card game.

King Edward VII was followed by King George V, who was then succeeded by King Edward VIII – who famously abdicated to marry Wallace Simpson. He was then succeeded by his brother, King George VI, who was the father of the late Queen Elizabeth II.