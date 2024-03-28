The Crown's Jonathan Pryce reveals why he apologised to Princess Anne for his portrayal of Prince Philip

Sir Jonathan Pryce has many projects under his belt, having portrayed a James Bond villain, Pope Francis and taking on the role of the High Sparrow in Game of Thrones. And while fans will now see the 76-year-old star in Netflix's new sci-fi series 3 Body Problem, many will remember him as the late Prince Philip in The Crown – a role for which led him to apologise to Princess Anne.

Speaking on Tonight with Andrew Marr on LBC this week, Jonathan explained why he felt compelled to apologise to the royal for his portrayal of the late Duke of Edinburgh when she knighted him back in 2021.

© Netflix Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip in The Crown

"I was seduced into the saying that to her, because a few weeks earlier, Lesley Manville (Princess Magaret) had received a CBE from Princess Anne, and they talked about The Crown," he explained.

"So, I knew she had watched it. So, I'm there being dubbed, and I stood up and I'm thinking she must be thinking, 'You're playing my father.' And I said, 'I don't know what to say to you unless I'm sorry.'

"And she rather humorously replied, 'Why it's done now…' I didn't know if she was referring to the dubbing or my portrayal. So that was that. So, then we had an awkward few minutes, before I was gladly released."

© Max Mumby/Indigo Princess Anne has watched The Crown

The actor, who received his knighthood for services to drama in 2021, also revealed how he believes the Netflix series "did nothing but enhance the image of the Royal Family" as he touched on the conspiracy theories relating to the Princess of Wales.

"The Crown did nothing but enhance the image of the Royal Family," he added. "It made them an entirely sympathetic family with the problems that all of us have. "I think these latest things are to do with the internet especially, the media a little, searching for a story. They love a conspiracy theory."

© Getty Jonathan is currently starring in 3 Body Problem

Sir Jonathan is back on our screens in Netflix's new drama 3 Body Problem as environmentalist-turned-oil tycoon Mike Evans, who welcomes the eventual invasion of Earth from an advanced alien race, the San-Ti.

Reflecting on his new sci-fi drama, the actor shared that he believes the world is now a more dangerous place than when he was young.

"I've got a family of fairly young children and I fear for them, and I fear for all young people that they don't have that hope that was instilled in us during the 60s…" he said.

"Yes, it is absolutely [more dangerous]. It comes from every angle and the threat of nuclear war is back, thanks to Putin. And lots of threats are there from all kinds of quarters."