Best dressed stars at the Serpentine summer party - Maya Jama, Venus Williams, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and more

We always love to check out the guests at the annual Serpentine Summer Party - after all, it is the event that the late Princess Diana wore THAT black dress to (we know you know the one!). The legendary annual fundraising event took place on Tuesday and brought together London’s most fabulous and they were certainly dressed to impress.
This year, the event was hosted by some seriously big names - Michael R. Bloomberg, Bettina Korek, and Hans Ulrich Obrist, and co-hosted by Peggy Gou, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Venus Williams.
Held at Kensington Gardens, it was an artist-led gathering that highlighted Serpentine’s dynamic summer programme, which we can't wait to check out.
What was your favourite look at this glam party? Keep scrolling...
1/11
Maya Jama
First up, Maya Jama looked relaxed and in her Love Island gal era, rocking a seriously cool pair of black flares, a bra top and a leopard print sheer shirt which totally complimented her matching headband. Would you look at those abs? Epic.
2/11
Leigh-Anne Pinnock
The Little Mix member looks like a total goddess in a bejewelled bra and slinky maxi skirt combo. She looks like she has hopped straight off a fashion runway and we are here for it.
3/11
Minnie Driver
The Hollywood actress looks red hot in this gorgeous tomato coloured number, complete with subtle black detail. The movie star shades give her that superstar finish.
4/11
Pixie Geldof
Pixie went all Black Swan on us in this ravishing black tutu dress. We love the bombastic tulle skirt and simple black bodice, and the sparkling handbag is an elite finishing touch.
5/11
Venus Williams
The tennis-playing superstar wowed the crowds in her sleek white dress with graduated applique detail at the hip. The sister of Serena's hair is total goals - check out the shine!
6/11
Alexa Chung
Everyone's favourite supermodel looked like a dream in her cut-out, satin green dress, complete with flowing train and draped detail at the waist.
7/11
Jourdan Dunn
Ladies and Gentleman, can we please have a moment for the dress? The supermodel looks sublime in this monochrome creation that just oozes class. The Gatsby style curls are the perfection, too.
8/11
Emma Weymouth
The Marchioness of Bath was dazzling in this red, fishtail dress that gives the most symmetrical silhouette. We are enjoying the Carrie Bradshaw style applique rose detail, too.
9/11
Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter
Benedict and his beautiful wife Sophie looked perfectly coordinated in black and white and we love the contrast!
10/11
Alice Naylor-Leyland
Designer and Princess Beatrice's bestie looked blooming lovely in her corseted dress that came adorned with an intricate floral print.
11/11
Lady Mary Charteris
The model and DJ turns heads in this sheer purple design. The flowing shape and fluted sleeves gave it a summery finish, and the gold jewellery topped of the entire ensemble divinely.