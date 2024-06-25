Best dressed stars at the Serpentine summer party - Maya Jama, Venus Williams, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and more

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Best dressed stars at the Serpentine summer party Maya Jama and Leigh-Anne Pinnock
London's most chic head to Kensington for the Serpentine ball…

Maya Jama, Venus Williams and Leigh-Anne Pinnock
Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
3 minutes ago
We always love to check out the guests at the annual Serpentine Summer Party - after all, it is the event that the late Princess Diana wore THAT black dress to (we know you know the one!). The legendary annual fundraising event took place on Tuesday and brought together London’s most fabulous and they were certainly dressed to impress. 

This year, the event was hosted by some seriously big names -  Michael R. Bloomberg, Bettina Korek, and Hans Ulrich Obrist, and co-hosted by Peggy Gou, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Venus Williams

Held at Kensington Gardens, it was an artist-led gathering that highlighted Serpentine’s dynamic summer programme, which we can't wait to check out.

What was your favourite look at this glam party? Keep scrolling...

1/11

Maya Jama attends The Serpentine Gallery Summer Party 2024 at The Serpentine Gallery on June 25, 2024 in London, England© Getty

Maya Jama

First up, Maya Jama looked relaxed and in her Love Island gal era, rocking a seriously cool pair of black flares, a bra top and a leopard print sheer shirt which totally complimented her matching headband. Would you look at those abs? Epic.

2/11

Leigh-Anne Pinnock attends The Serpentine Gallery Summer Party 2024 at The Serpentine Gallery on June 25, 2024 in London, England© Getty

Leigh-Anne Pinnock

The Little Mix member looks like a total goddess in a bejewelled bra and slinky maxi skirt combo. She looks like she has hopped straight off a fashion runway and we are here for it.

3/11

Minnie Driver attends The Serpentine Gallery Summer Party 2024 at The Serpentine Gallery on June 25, 2024 in London, England© Jeff Spicer,Getty

Minnie Driver

The Hollywood actress looks red hot in this gorgeous tomato coloured number, complete with subtle black detail. The movie star shades give her that superstar finish.

4/11

Pixie Geldof attends The Serpentine Gallery Summer Party 2024 at The Serpentine Gallery on June 25, 2024 in London, England.© Jeff Spicer,Getty

Pixie Geldof

Pixie went all Black Swan on us in this ravishing black tutu dress. We love the bombastic tulle skirt and simple black bodice, and the sparkling handbag is an elite finishing touch.

5/11

Venus Williams attends The Serpentine Gallery Summer Party 2024 at The Serpentine Gallery on June 25, 2024 in London, England© Mike Marsland,Getty

Venus Williams

The tennis-playing superstar wowed the crowds in her sleek white dress with graduated applique detail at the hip. The sister of Serena's hair is total goals - check out the shine!

6/11

Alexa Chung attends The Serpentine Gallery Summer Party 2024 at The Serpentine Gallery on June 25, 2024 in London, England.© Getty

Alexa Chung

Everyone's favourite supermodel looked like a dream in her cut-out, satin green dress, complete with flowing train and draped detail at the waist.

7/11

Jourdan Dunn attends The Serpentine Gallery Summer Party 2024 at The Serpentine Gallery on June 25, 2024 in London, England© Jeff Spicer,Getty

Jourdan Dunn

Ladies and Gentleman, can we please have a moment for the dress? The supermodel looks sublime in this monochrome creation that just oozes class. The Gatsby style curls are the perfection, too.

8/11

Emma Weymouth, Marchioness of Bath, attends The Serpentine Summer Party 2024 at Serpentine South on June 25, 2024 in London, England© Dave Benett,Getty

Emma Weymouth

The Marchioness of Bath was dazzling in this red, fishtail dress that gives the most symmetrical silhouette. We are enjoying the Carrie Bradshaw style applique rose detail, too.

9/11

Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter attend The Serpentine Summer Party 2024 at Serpentine South on June 25, 2024 in London, England© Getty

Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter

Benedict and his beautiful wife Sophie looked perfectly coordinated in black and white and we love the contrast!

10/11

Alice Naylor-Leyland attends The Serpentine Summer Party 2024 at Serpentine South on June 25, 2024 in London, England© Getty

Alice Naylor-Leyland

Designer and Princess Beatrice's bestie looked blooming lovely in her corseted dress that came adorned with an intricate floral print.

11/11

Mary Charteris attends The Serpentine Summer Party 2024 at Serpentine South on June 25, 2024 in London, England. © Getty

Lady Mary Charteris

The model and DJ turns heads in this sheer purple design. The flowing shape and fluted sleeves gave it a summery finish, and the gold jewellery topped of the entire ensemble divinely.

