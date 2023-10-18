The Crown's Ed McVey could be Prince William's twin in the sharpest green suit at red carpet event

The sixth and final season of Netflix's The Crown will premiere next month, welcoming a fleet of fresh-faced stars making their professional screen debut as members of the royal family.

Ed McVey, who plays Prince William alongside Meg Bellamy as Kate Middleton, is easily one of the most-anticipated new characters to arrive on the scene. The acting duo will portray the Prince and Princess of Wales in the earliest days of their love story at St. Andrews university.

Channelling his regal counterpart at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards on Tuesday night, 23-year-old Ed hit the red carpet in the sharpest tailoring.

© Getty Ed McVey attends the Glamour Women of The Year Awards 2023 at One Marylebone on 17 October 2023

The Drama Centre London alumni stepped into autumnal tones in a relaxed fit, olive-hued trouser suit.

Complete with an all-over textured finish, wide-leg trousers and dramatic lapels on the jacket, Ed added a contemporary finish to his eveningwear by layering with a scoop-neck vest.

The Crown star, who bears an uncanny resemblance to a younger Prince William, accessorised with black loafers, a thin black belt and singular silver hoop to finish his suave ensemble.

© Getty The Crown star Ed McVey chanelled effortless tailoring in an olive-hued suit

The Prince of Wales himself is partial to a green suit. Back in 2021, the father-of-three hit headlines as he rocked an emerald green velvet suit at the Earthshot Prize Awards.

© Max Mumby/Indigo The Prince of Wales surprised royal fans in a rich velvet suit

First photographs of Ed's on-screen debut caused a frenzy amongst royal fans who declared the casting director of The Crown "needed a raise."

"He looks more like Prince William than Prince William looks like Prince William," commented one fan, while another penned: "William couldn't look more like William if they tried."

What has Ed McVey said about playing Prince William in The Crown?

Little is known about upcoming star Ed, other than that he studied at the prestigious acting school, Drama Centre London, and has understudied in a production of Camp Siegfried at the Old Vic in London.

© Netflix Meg Bellamy and Ed McVey are playing Kate Middleton and Prince William in The Crown season six

Sharing the news of his royal casting on Instagram, he wrote: "Ahhhhh the big news is now out!!! I'm absolutely buzzing to be given the opportunity to play Prince William in #thecrown in Series 6!!! Alongside the amazing @megkbellamy Gunna be an amazing shoot can't wait to learn all I can!"

