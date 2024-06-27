Line of Duty, The Split and The Crown stars unite in first look at BBC's new psychological thriller – and it looks gripping

The BBC has shared a first look at its upcoming psychological thriller, Dead and Buried, starring Merlin and The Crown actor Colin Morgan and The Split star Annabel Scholey – and we can't wait for this one.

The four-parter, penned by Colin Bateman (Doc Martin, Driven), is coming to BBC One Northern Ireland and BBC iPlayer this autumn.

© BBC/Steffan Hill Colin Morgan stars in Dead and Buried

The story follows mum-of-one Cathy, who becomes obsessed with the man convicted of her brother's brutal murder 20 years before after his release from prison.

The full synopsis reads: "Outside a supermarket with her young son, Cathy (Scholey) encounters Michael (Morgan) - the man convicted of the brutal murder of her brother, 20 years earlier. Ignoring the advice of her best friend, Cathy takes to social media, uncovering the successful career and family life Michael has forged for himself since his early release from prison, while she grieved for her brother.

© BBC/Steffan Hill Annabel Scholey as Cathy and Kerri Quinn as Sally

"Re-traumatised by her past, Cathy instigates a clandestine relationship with the man she despises, embarking on a campaign of harassment and deceit.

"As Cathy’s obsession grows, dark fantasies of revenge and reality blur as she sets out on a campaign of psychological warfare to destroy Michael’s life."

Starring alongside Colin and Annabel in the drama are Kerri Quinn (Hope Street) as Sally, and Waj Ali (Carnival Row) as Raymire.

© BBC/Steffan Hill The series comes to BBC One Northern Ireland and BBC iPlayer this autumn

Rounding out the cast are Joanne Crawford (Blue Lights, Line of Duty), Owen Roe (Vikings), Niamh Walsh (The Sandman), and Micheal Hanna (He'll Have to Go).

The series was filmed earlier this year in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Colin is perhaps best known for his starring role in the BBC fantasy series Merlin and has most recently appeared in Mammals, The Crown, The Fall, and Kenneth Branagh's 2021 film, Belfast.

Meanwhile, Annabel has starred in The Sixth Commandment, The Serial Killer's Wife, and of course, The Split.