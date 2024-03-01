Line of Duty's Vicky McClure to appear in long-running crime series – details

Vicky McClure is known and loved for her portrayal of DI Kate Fleming in the BBC's popular police drama Line of Duty, and now the actress is set to appear in another much-loved crime series.

Vicky will join Rav Wilding and Michelle Ackerley in the brand new series of Crimewatch Live, which will be broadcast live over three weeks as the two presenters help crimefighters crack some of the UK's biggest unsolved cases.

© BBC Rav Wilding and Michelle Ackerley return with a new series of Crimewatch Live

The Trigger Point star will pay a special visit to the studio in the second episode, in which she'll discuss her new dementia care partnership with Nottingham Police.

As the founder of Our Dementia Choir, Vicky has worked hard to raise awareness of dementia after her late grandmother Iris was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2011, and was even awarded MBE for services to drama and charity in the 2023 Birthday Honours.

© Steffan Hill Vicky Mcclure is best known for her role as DI Kate Fleming in Line of Duty

Opening up about her grandmother's condition in a previous interview with The Guardian, Vicky said: "It was a really confusing and complicated time for the family because it was a slow-burning process for my nana; there was not a dramatic change, but every time you went round something small was different."

She went on to detail times when her grandmother would scream all day after losing the ability to communicate. "It was very distressing to see and really affected me," explained the actress. "In the end, the only way we could communicate was singing nursery rhymes together like Humpty Dumpty and Baa Baa Black Sheep. Before she died of the disease, she no longer knew who we were."

© Karwai Tang Vicky will appear in the second episode of Crimewatch Live

Crimewatch returns to screens on Monday 4 March, with various cases covered in the first week. Michelle and Rav will delve into the police investigation of a man who stole thousands from his own father by posing as his recently deceased mother, as well as the story of how a drug gang were caught just hours after robbing a rival gang whilst dressed as police.

Speaking about the new series, Michelle said: "I'm really looking forward to working on the new series of Crimewatch Live. Each year we work closely with police forces, helping to crack down on crime by broadcasting appeals from across the UK. Having the opportunity to go behind the scenes with some of the UK's most respected emergency service teams is a real privilege. Once again, we need the viewers' help in order to solve important cases."

© BBC Studios/Glyn Rainer Crimewatch returns to screens on Monday 4 March

The new series will broadcast from Monday 4 March on BBC One at 10.45am for the first two weeks and at 9.30am for the third week and will also be available on BBC iPlayer.