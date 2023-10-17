Line of Duty star announces new BBC drama - and it sounds brilliant

BBC Three has announced plans to adapt the bestselling novel A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder to the small screen - and a major Line of Duty star is set to star. Find out more…

The network has confirmed that Anna Maxwell Martin, who is also best known for her roles in A Spy Among Friends and Motherland, will be joining the cast alongside Rye Lane actor Gary Beadle and Ghosts star Mathew Baynton for the new series - and filming has already concluded so we won’t have to wait too long for it to land on our screens!

WATCH: Martin Compston talks Line of Duty rumoured miniseries

Speaking about the exciting news, Anna said: "I so enjoyed being part of A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder with a really lovely cast, crew and creatives. Can’t wait for all the people who love Holly’s book to see it brought to their screens."

The author of the novel, Holly Jackson, added: "I am beyond thrilled to finally introduce Anna and Gary as Pip’s parents, Leanne and Victor, and Mathew Baynton as Elliot Ward. Never in my wildest dreams did I think we’d have such an incredible cast and yet – at the same time – it always had to be them, because they are perfect for these characters."

Anna Maxwell Martin in Good Girl's Guide to Murder

Speaking about other castings, she added: "I am also so excited to welcome Henry Ashton into the A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder family as Max Hastings. Henry’s was the first audition I ever saw in the casting process, and it blew me away. In fact, they all did. It truly felt like watching the books come to life. We had so much fun making this TV show and I cannot wait to see it all come together – and to your TV screens!"

So what is A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder all about? The official synopsis reads: "Five years ago, schoolgirl Andie Bell was murdered by her boyfriend Sal Singh. Case closed. The police know he did it. Everyone in town knows he did it. But smart and single-minded Pip Fitz-Amobi isn't so sure and she’s determined to prove it. And if Sal Singh isn’t a murderer and the real killer is still out there, how far will they go to keep Pip from the truth?"

© Rob Youngson Anna Maxwell-Martin in A Spy Among Friends

It has yet to be confirmed when the six-part show will be released, so watch this space! In the meantime, BBC has some amazing new shows coming up, including the Doctor Who 60th anniversary special, Vigil season two, The Tourist season two, Time season two, Boat Story, to name a few. What are you most looking forward to?