Netflix in June: 10 new shows and movies to add to your must-watch list

Where is this year going?! And just like that, we’re into June - and with the summery month comes a host of exciting new TV shows coming to Netflix. For fans of the streaming platform’s beloved period drama Bridgerton, fans will be thrilled that season three part two is on the way. For those who like their TV slightly more gritty, a very exciting real-life heist documentary is also on our must-watch list. Check out our top picks here…
How to Rob a Bank - 5 June
High stakes, bank burglaries and cool animation - what’s not to love? The unique documentary sets the scene in 1990s Seattle and follows the world’s 'best bank robber', who escapes the law with Hollywood make-up, and has a treehouse hideout (no, really).
The synopsis continues: “But as law enforcement inches closer, his once-carefree life spirals into a suffocating trap, forcing him and his crew to risk it all in one final heist.” Sign us up.
Sweet Tooth - 6 June
Ready for the final season of this sweet Warner Bros. Show? This season, Gus, Jepperd, Becky, and Wendy embark on a journey to Alaska in search of Gus's mother, Birdie, who has been working to uncover the mysterious origins of the deadly Sick.
The synopsis continues: “Along the way, they are joined by Dr. Singh, who may have his own dangerous beliefs about Gus and his role in reversing the virus. Meanwhile, a new threat emerges in the form of Helen Zhang, her daughter Rosie, and the ferocious Wolf Boys, who seek to restart human birth and view Gus as the solution to their plans.”
Hit Man - 7 June
The movie that we’ve been waiting for! Starring Glen Powell, and generally receiving glowing reviews from critics, this true story follows Professor Gary Johnson, who moonlights as a fake hitman for the police department.
The synopsis adds: “Gary descends into morally dubious territory when he finds himself attracted to one of those potential criminals, a beautiful young woman named Madison. As Madison falls for one of Gary’s hit man personas — the mysteriously sexy Ron — their steamy affair sets off a chain reaction of play-acting, deception, and escalating stakes.”
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman - 12 June
If you love Miley Cyrus, this is definitely one for you. Letterman is back in the host’s chair, this time interviewing Charles Barkley and the popstar Miley herself. We can’t wait to tune in!
Bridgerton season 3 part 2 - 13 June
Bridgerton is back for season three part two! With part one landing on a major cliffhanger, with a lovestruck Colin Bridgerton proposing to Penelope Featherington, we can’t wait to find out the Bridgerton family’s reaction to the news, as well as the ever-looming truth about Penelope’s secret identity as Lady Whistledown coming to the surface.
Trigger Warning - 21 June
Jessica Alba stars as a Special Forces commando Parker, who is on active duty overseas when she gets called back to her hometown with the tragic news that her father has suddenly died. As the new owner of her family bar, she reconnects with her former boyfriend-turned-sheriff Jesse, his hot-tempered brother Elvis and their powerful father Senator Swann, as she looks to understand what actually happened to her dad.
Worst Roommate Ever - 26 June
Ready to count your blessings on your living situation? Worst Roommate Ever is back for more episodes and highlights harrowing tales of seemingly harmless roommates turning into real-life nightmares.
A Family Affair - 28 June
A surprising romance kicks off comic consequences for a young woman, her mother and her movie star boss as they face the complications of love, sex, and identity.
The Mole - 28 June
The Mole is an unpredictable, high-stakes competition, where twelve players work together in challenges to add money to a pot that only one will win.
Among the players is one person secretly designated 'the Mole' and tasked with sabotaging the group's money-making efforts. Ultimately, one player will outlast their competition and expose the Mole to win the prize pot.
Supercell - June
We’ve been waiting for this one! Making plenty of ‘shows to watch in 2024 lists, Supercell follows a group of five people who unexpectedly develop superpowers. They have little in common except for one thing: they are all Black South Londoners. So why did they get their powers, and what do they do next?