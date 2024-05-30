Netflix in June: 10 new shows and movies to add to your must-watch list

High stakes, bank burglaries and cool animation - what’s not to love? The unique documentary sets the scene in 1990s Seattle and follows the world’s 'best bank robber', who escapes the law with Hollywood make-up, and has a treehouse hideout (no, really).

The synopsis continues: “But as law enforcement inches closer, his once-carefree life spirals into a suffocating trap, forcing him and his crew to risk it all in one final heist.” Sign us up.