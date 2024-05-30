Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Netflix in June: 10 new shows and movies to add to your must-watch list
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Digital Cover film

Netflix in June: 10 new shows and movies to add to your must-watch list

Are you ready for some more Netflix shows? See what's coming in June... 

Emmy Griffiths
TV & Film Editor
6 minutes ago
Share this:

Where is this year going?! And just like that, we’re into June - and with the summery month comes a host of exciting new TV shows coming to Netflix. For fans of the streaming platform’s beloved period drama Bridgerton, fans will be thrilled that season three part two is on the way. For those who like their TV slightly more gritty, a very exciting real-life heist documentary is also on our must-watch list. Check out our top picks here… 

How to Rob a Bank on Netflix

How to Rob a Bank - 5 June

High stakes, bank burglaries and cool animation - what’s not to love? The unique documentary sets the scene in 1990s Seattle and follows the world’s 'best bank robber', who escapes the law with Hollywood make-up, and has a treehouse hideout (no, really).

The synopsis continues: “But as law enforcement inches closer, his once-carefree life spirals into a suffocating trap, forcing him and his crew to risk it all in one final heist.” Sign us up.

Christian Convery as Gus and Naledi Murray as Wendy

Sweet Tooth - 6 June

Ready for the final season of this sweet Warner Bros. Show? This season, Gus, Jepperd, Becky, and Wendy embark on a journey to Alaska in search of Gus's mother, Birdie, who has been working to uncover the mysterious origins of the deadly Sick. 

The synopsis continues: “Along the way, they are joined by Dr. Singh, who may have his own dangerous beliefs about Gus and his role in reversing the virus. Meanwhile, a new threat emerges in the form of Helen Zhang, her daughter Rosie, and the ferocious Wolf Boys, who seek to restart human birth and view Gus as the solution to their plans.”

Glen Powell as Gary Johnson in Hit Man

Hit Man - 7 June

The movie that we’ve been waiting for! Starring Glen Powell, and generally receiving glowing reviews from critics, this true story follows Professor Gary Johnson, who moonlights as a fake hitman for the police department. 

The synopsis adds: “Gary descends into morally dubious territory when he finds himself attracted to one of those potential criminals, a beautiful young woman named Madison. As Madison falls for one of Gary’s hit man personas — the mysteriously sexy Ron — their steamy affair sets off a chain reaction of play-acting, deception, and escalating stakes.”

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman© TERENCE PATRICK

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman - 12 June

If you love Miley Cyrus, this is definitely one for you. Letterman is back in the host’s chair, this time interviewing Charles Barkley and the popstar Miley herself. We can’t wait to tune in!

Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton, Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington

Bridgerton season 3 part 2 - 13 June

Bridgerton is back for season three part two! With part one landing on a major cliffhanger, with a lovestruck Colin Bridgerton proposing to Penelope Featherington, we can’t wait to find out the Bridgerton family’s reaction to the news, as well as the ever-looming truth about Penelope’s secret identity as Lady Whistledown coming to the surface.

Jessica Alba as Parker and Tone Bell as Spider in Trigger Warning© Ursula Coyote/Netflix

Trigger Warning - 21 June

Jessica Alba stars as a Special Forces commando Parker, who is on active duty overseas when she gets called back to her hometown with the tragic news that her father has suddenly died. As the new owner of her family bar, she reconnects with her former boyfriend-turned-sheriff Jesse, his hot-tempered brother Elvis and their powerful father Senator Swann, as she looks to understand what actually happened to her dad.

Worst Roommate Ever is coming back for season 2

Worst Roommate Ever - 26 June

Ready to count your blessings on your living situation? Worst Roommate Ever is back for more episodes and highlights harrowing tales of seemingly harmless roommates turning into real-life nightmares.

Nicole Kidman as Brooke Harwood and Zac Efron as Chris Cole in A Family Affair

A Family Affair - 28 June

A surprising romance kicks off comic consequences for a young woman, her mother and her movie star boss as they face the complications of love, sex, and identity.

The Mole is coming back to Netflix

The Mole - 28 June

The Mole is an unpredictable, high-stakes competition, where twelve players work together in challenges to add money to a pot that only one will win. 

Among the players is one person secretly designated 'the Mole' and tasked with sabotaging the group's money-making efforts. Ultimately, one player will outlast their competition and expose the Mole to win the prize pot.

Supercell is coming to Netflix

Supercell - June

We’ve been waiting for this one! Making plenty of ‘shows to watch in 2024 lists, Supercell follows a group of five people who unexpectedly develop superpowers. They have little in common except for one thing: they are all Black South Londoners. So why did they get their powers, and what do they do next?

Other Topics

More TV and Film

See more