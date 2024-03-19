​​The Crown and The Gentlemen stars sign on to James Norton's epic new series – details

King & Conqueror is going to be epic! The upcoming historical series, fronted by James Norton and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, is already overflowing with talent and in a new development, the BBC has confirmed further additions to the cast.

Among them, Eddie Marsan of The Gentlemen, Ray Donovan and The Power, is billed as King Edward. Meanwhile, Luther Ford, who recently took on the role of a young Prince Harry in season six of The Crown, will portray Tostig.

Rounding out the cast, fans can also expect to see Emily Beecham as Edith Swan Neck, Clémence Poésy as Matilda, Juliet Stevenson as Lady Emma, Jean-Marc Barr as King Henry and Joseph Mawle as Fitzosbern, in the eight-part series.

"King & Conqueror is the story of a clash that defined the future of a country – and a continent – for a thousand years," explains the synopsis. "The roots of which stretch back decades and extend out through a pair of interconnected family dynasties, struggling for power across two countries and a raging sea.

"Harold of Wessex and William of Normandy were two men destined to meet at the Battle of Hastings in 1066; two allies with no design on the British throne, who found themselves forced by circumstance and personal obsession into a war for possession of its crown."

Leading King & Conqueror, James Norton will take on the role of Harold, Earl of Wessex, while Nikolaj Coster-Waldau will go up against him as William, Duke of Normandy. According to the BBC, filming has already begun in Iceland.

A release date is yet to be confirmed, however, the series is expected to premiere on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Meanwhile, Paramount Global Content Distribution will distribute King & Conqueror outside of the UK and the Republic of Ireland. Michael Robert Johnson – a writer on 2009's Sherlock Holmes, and the 2015 series, The Frankenstein Chronicles – has penned the scripts.

Teasing what's to come, Sue Deeks, Head of BBC Programme Acquisition, said: "In the UK we learn about William the Conqueror, the Battle of Hastings and King Harold's gruesome death in our school history lessons – but those headlines are all most of us can remember.

"King and Conqueror will bring Harold and William to life, depicting their lives, loves and families, and the gripping, high stakes power game that led to their fateful meeting in 1066. With incredible talent both in front of and behind the camera, I cannot wait for this exciting project to be realised."