BBC News presenter announces departure after over two decades – details

BBC News presenter Tulip Mazumdar has announced her departure after two decades with the broadcaster. The Global Health Correspondent, who first joined BBC News as a senior producer back in 2011, said "it's time for change" in a statement shared on social media.

"Some personal news," she began. "I will be leaving @BBCNews at the end of this week. I've had the most incredible two decades, but it's time for a change, and to hang more with these two rascals," she wrote, alongside an adorable picture of her son and daughter.

The journalist added: "Thanks so much to everyone who trusted me to help share their, often very personal, stories. Together, I do think we've made a difference."

The comments section was quickly inundated with messages from her colleagues and friends, including broadcaster Alan Kasujja, who penned: "Best wishes Tulip. It was a pleasure working with you."

© Can Nguyen/Shutterstock Tulip Mazumdar first joined BBC News as a reporter

Another BBC colleague, Deputy Africa Editor Anne Soy, added: Oh, Tulip! How wonderful to have met and worked with you. Wishing you the very best in your next chapter."

Tulip has worked for the BBC for over twenty years, having started her career at BBC Radio Merseyside before landing a role as BBC Radio 1's Newsbeat presenter and eventually joining BBC News as a senior producer based in Islamabad. She's also appeared on the Radio 4 Today programme, Newsday on the BBC World Service.

In 2012, she became a reporter for the BBC News before being promoted to Global Health Correspondent in 2013.

© @TulipMazumdar/X Tulip has reported on some major stories, including the Ebola outbreak in Sierra Leone

During her career, Tulip has led the BBC's coverage of a range of major stories, including the Ebola virus epidemic in Sierra Leone. She's also made films for Panorama and Newsnight, including one about cases of obstetric fistula, a serious childbirth injury, in East Africa.

After years of reporting on maternal health across the world, Tulip opened up about her own pregnancy struggles and shared her heartbreaking experiences of baby loss in 2021, revealing she'd suffered four miscarriages in the previous two years.

© @TulipMazumdar/X Tulip pictured with a young boy whose parents died of Ebola

In February, the broadcaster opened up about the pain of losing a child in an article about the launch of a voluntary scheme allowing parents who suffer miscarriage or stillbirth after 24 weeks to apply for Government baby loss certificates.

Tulip, who shares her son Rion and daughter Liliana with her husband Karl, penned in The Telegraph: "A piece of paper with a name, a date, and a government insignia on it doesn't sound like much, but to me – and the millions of women like me who lose a baby before 24 weeks – a grief certificate could have meant a great deal."

She continued: "Baby loss of any kind is awful. I have lost four babies – two in early pregnancy, two in the second trimester. All four of them left their mark on me. But officially, it sometimes felt as if they never happened."