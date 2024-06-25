The Great British Sewing Bee: judges and presenters who left and where they are now

Joe Lycett entered the sewing circle in 2019, but by 2021 he'd left the series. Taking to Instagram, the comedian wrote: "A bit of news: I loved my journey on @sewingbee, but I've decided it is time for me to go.

"My friend the great @sarapascoe will be the new host and I know she will be fantastic. Big love to all the brilliant team, and go Sara!"

In the years that have followed, Joe has gone on to present his BAFTA award-winning comedy variety show, Late Night Lycett. He also fronted the Channel 4 documentary, Joe Lycett vs Sewage, and is gearing up to lead Joe Lycett's United States of Birmingham.