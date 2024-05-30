6 BBC presenters tipped to replace Huw Edwards as Mishal Husain sets the record straight

For decades, Huw Edwards was one of the UK's most high-profile broadcasters and led the BBC's coverage of major royal and political events until his resignation from the corporation in April.

The news presenter, known for presenting News at Six and News at Ten, was suspended from the BBC last year amid allegations he paid a young person for sexually explicit images.

During his tenure at the BBC, Huw fronted several royal events, including the wedding of Prince William and Princess Kate, and the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. He was also the face of political events and led the coverage for the 2019 general election.

Now that Huw no longer works for the BBC, it's been revealed that Clive Myrie and Laura Kuenssberg will head the BBC's election night coverage.

But who else could stand in for major events following Huw's departure?

1/ 6 © Photo: BBC Mishal Husain Following reports that Radio 4 presenter Mishal Husain would be taking over the BBC's royal events coverage, the journalist clarified in an interview with The Times that she has not been asked and suspects the role might be shared. But when it comes to covering royal stories, Mishal isn't short of experience. In 2017, the broadcaster conducted an interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle following their engagement, sitting down with the couple for an informal conversation. We wouldn't be surprised to see Mishal involved in the coverage of future royal events.

2/ 6 © Production Clive Myrie BBC newsreader Clive Myrie has been a regular fixture on the BBC since the late 1980s and regularly filled in for Huw as the News at Ten presenter following his suspension last year. Clive, 59, currently presents the BBC's new bulletins and also fronts the quiz show Mastermind. He's also set to head the BBC's coverage of the general election alongside Laura Kuenssberg. Could Clive permanently replace Huw as the host of News at Ten? In a recent interview, the journalist played down rumours that he could take the top job. "I'm incredibly pleased with what I've got," he told the RadioTimes. "And given that my parents were convinced that I’d made a big old mess of my career choice, they're now very proud of me."

3/ 6 © Shutterstock Kirsty Young Kirsty Young is no stranger to fronting the BBC's coverage of royal events. Back in 2022, the Scottish broadcaster hosted Platinum Beacons: Lighting up the Jubilee; BBC One's live coverage of the lighting of more than 1,500 beacons in celebration of the Queen's 70-year reign. Then in September 2022, Kirsty presented part of the coverage of the late Queen's state funeral and even received praise for her closing monologue at the end of the broadcast. Most recently, Kirsty was the face of the BBC's live coverage of King Charles's Coronation in May last year, and also hosted the live broadcast of the Coronation Concert from the grounds of Windsor Castle. Given her recent experience, it's possible that Kirsty could step in to host the coverage of Trooping the Colour in June.



4/ 6 © Hollie Adams Sophie Raworth Sophie Raworth has been working for the BBC almost as long as Huw and is a regular presenter of BBC News at Ten, making her a frontrunner to replace him. As well as News at Ten, Sophie frequently fronts News at Six, and also hosts Watchdog and Crimewatch.

5/ 6 © Shutterstock Fiona Bruce Fiona Bruce could also be next in line to take over from Huw. The 60-year-old journalist became the the first female newsreader on BBC News at Ten back in 1989 and has since hosted many programmes for the BBC, including News at Six, Crimewatch, Real Story, Antiques Roadshow, and Fake or Fortune?. In 2019, Fiona became the host of the BBC's flagship debate show Question Time, taking over from David Dimbleby.