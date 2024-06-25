Strictly star Karen Hauer makes heartfelt tribute to late co-star

Karen Hauer has spoken very fondly of her former co-star who died earlier this year. The Strictly Come Dancing pro, who has been a staple of the dancing show since 2012, spoke about her bond with The Hairy Bikes star Dave Myers, calling him a “bundle of joy”.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday, she explained: “I love them all but one that is very close to my heart is Dave Myers, who I absolutely adored. He was just everything, he was a bundle of joy. Because of him I started to enjoy Strictly and made sure I was being myself at all times and not taking myself too seriously.”

The pair were an excellent team back in 2013, and they performed together in the series until their exit on week seven.

Dave very sadly passed away aged 66 following a battle with cancer in February. At the time, Karen shared a video of the pair dancing together on the show, writing: “Dave, you taught me how to have fun and to take on the day with a big Smile. Rest well my dear friend. I’m going to miss you so much.”

The TV personality’s best friend, Si King, confirmed the sad news at the time in a statement that read: “Last night, on 28th February 2024, with Lili, Dave's wife, his family, close friend David and myself by his side, he passed away peacefully at home. All who knew Dave are devastated at his passing. His beloved wife brought him such happiness as did her children, Iza and Sergiu who Dave loved like his own.

"Personally, I am not sure I can put into words on how I feel at the moment. My best friend is on a journey that for now, I can't follow. I will miss him every day and the bond and friendship we shared over half a lifetime. I wish you God's speed brother; you are and will remain a beacon in this world. See you on the other side. Love ya.”

Strictly’s official account also shared the news, which read: “The Strictly Come Dancing family are incredibly sad to learn this news. Dave was a true gentleman and embraced the full Strictly experience with his trademark good humour, enthusiasm and kind nature. We are sending all our love and thoughts to his friends and family at this difficult time."