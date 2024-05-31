Strictly Come Dancing 2024 rumoured line-up: 8 stars tipped to take part

Clive Myrie has been tipped to appear in the 2024 line-up after showing off his dancing skills in his BBC Two documentary programme, Clive Myrie's Caribbean Adventure.

Sharing a clip showing the BBC News star learning some dancehall moves in Jamaica's capital, Kingston, Clive penned in the caption: "What do you say, @bbcstrictly? Are my moves up to par?"

Fans were full of encouragement for the journalist, with one person writing: "With those dancehall moves, only one place for you next - Strictly," while another added: "Is tonight's dancing a bit of practice before you get your name down for this year's Strictly?"

Clive previously said that he's been asked to appear on the dancing show a number of times, but feared that he wouldn't be taken seriously as a journalist after being "spun on the dancefloor" in "tight pants" and "funny shoes".

"I mean, a sequin top with nothing underneath? I have got tight pants on and funny shoes and I'm being spun on a dancefloor, would you take me seriously after that?" he told Express.co.uk.

"I don't think the public... I don't know it just feels like it's maybe one step too far down the other road.'