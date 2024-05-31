Strictly Come Dancing 2024 rumoured line-up: 8 stars tipped to take part

It's that time of year again! The new series of Strictly Come Dancing might still be a few months away, but that hasn't stopped speculation building around which famous faces will be waltzing their way onto our screens when autumn rolls around.
Last year, viewers watched as Coronation Street star Ellie Leach and her dance partner Vito Coppola lifted the coveted Glitterball Trophy. But who will it be this year? While the BBC has yet to release an official line-up, here's who's rumoured to be taking part in the upcoming show.
1/8
Hannah Waddingham
Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham has reportedly been approached by show bosses ahead of the new series.
The Game of Thrones star is in high demand in Hollywood and has a busy schedule, having recently starred in The Fall Guy with Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt. But could she make time for a stint on the BBC dancing programme? We'll have to wait and see…
2/8
Clive Myrie
Clive Myrie has been tipped to appear in the 2024 line-up after showing off his dancing skills in his BBC Two documentary programme, Clive Myrie's Caribbean Adventure.
Sharing a clip showing the BBC News star learning some dancehall moves in Jamaica's capital, Kingston, Clive penned in the caption: "What do you say, @bbcstrictly? Are my moves up to par?"
Fans were full of encouragement for the journalist, with one person writing: "With those dancehall moves, only one place for you next - Strictly," while another added: "Is tonight's dancing a bit of practice before you get your name down for this year's Strictly?"
Clive previously said that he's been asked to appear on the dancing show a number of times, but feared that he wouldn't be taken seriously as a journalist after being "spun on the dancefloor" in "tight pants" and "funny shoes".
"I mean, a sequin top with nothing underneath? I have got tight pants on and funny shoes and I'm being spun on a dancefloor, would you take me seriously after that?" he told Express.co.uk.
"I don't think the public... I don't know it just feels like it's maybe one step too far down the other road.'
3/8
Roman Kemp
Now that Roman Kemp has stepped down as the host of Capital Breakfast, he may have a bit more time for other projects. Could the star be cha cha cha-ing his way onto our screens in the new season?
In an interview last year, the presenter revealed that he would "100 per cent" do the show if he was partnered with a male dancer.
"I would never want to do Strictly because that show is about the talent. How great these dancers are, the emotion etcetera," he told Express.co.uk. "But I feel as of late it's become about who is sleeping with sleeping who. I don't really want that type of attention.
"That's why I always said if you can guarantee that I will be in a same-sex couple where we go in there and it's all about the dance, the talent, the fun and the friendship, then 100 per cent let's do it."
4/8
Nicola Peltz
Earlier this year, it was reported that Nicola Peltz was keen to boost her profile in the UK, with her team looking to Strictly as a potential career opportunity.
The American actress is perhaps best known for roles in Bates Motel and Transformers: Age of Extinction – but she's also found fame in the UK as the other half of Brooklyn Beckham, the eldest son of Victoria and David Beckham.
While we'll just have to wait and see if Nicola joins the show, we'd love to see Posh and Becks make an appearance in the studio audience!
5/8
Sophie Morgan
TV presenter Sophie Morgan has been tipped for a place on the show after her recent departure from ITV's Loose Women. Earlier this month, the 39-year-old announced that she had left the show after two and a half years to work on other projects. Could one of them be Strictly?
6/8
David Fishwick
Bank of Dave star David Fishwick has reportedly joined the 2024 line-up. According to The Sun, Dave has signed the dotted line after being approached by show bosses earlier this year.
The businessman found fame after setting up a community bank offering loans to people in his hometown Burnley, with his story popularised in Netflix's 2023 biographical drama, Bank of Dave.
7/8
Shona McGarty
There's usually one or two soap stars thrown into the Strictly line-up and this year, it could be EastEnders star Shona McGarty. While the actress has reportedly been approached by show bosses before, now could be the perfect time now that she's left the long-running BBC soap.
8/8
Princess Anne
While it's quite unlikely that we'll be seeing Princess Anne on the Strictly ballroom floor anytime soon, the royal is apparently keen to join the line-up!
Pro dancer Nadiya Bychkova recently revealed that the Princess Royal is a big fan of the show. "She is a Strictly fan and she wants to go on the show — she told me," Nadiya told The Sun.
Personally, we'd love to see the princess swap her regal dresses for some sequins and fake tan!
You may also like
Every Strictly Come Dancing winner so far
- 2004: Natisha Kaplinsky (partner Brendan Cole)
- 2004: Jill Halfpenny (partner Darren Bennett)
- 2005: Darren Gough (partner Lilia Kopylova)
- 2006: Mark Ramprakash (partner Karen Hardy)
- 2007: Alesha Dixon (partner Matthew Cutler)
- 2008: Tom Chambers (partner Camilla Dallerup)
- 2009: Chris Hollins (partner Ola Jordan)
- 2010: Kara Tointon (partner Artem Chigvintsev)
- 2011: Harry Judd (partner Aliona Vilani)
- 2012: Louis Smith (partner Flavia Cacace)
- 2013: Abbey Clancy (partner Aljaž Škorjanec)
- 2014: Caroline Flack (partner Pasha Kovalev)
- 2015: Jay McGuiness (partner Aliona Vilani)
- 2016: Ore Oduba (partner Joanne Clifton)
- 2017: Joe McFadden (partner Katya Jones)
- 2018: Stacey Dooley (partner Kevin Clifton)
- 2019: Kelvin Fletcher (partner Oti Mabuse)
- 2020: Bill Bailey (partner Oti Mabuse)
- 2021: Rose Ayling-Ellis (partner Giovanni Pernice)
- 2022: Hamza Yassin (partner Jowita Przystał)