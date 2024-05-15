Strictly Come Dancing's most dramatic moments as the show turns 20

In the show's 2023 season, there were rumours that pro dancer Giovanni Pernice and actress Amanda Abbington weren't getting along in training, which the Sherlock star initially shut down. In an Instagram post, she said: "Just stop it, stop it, grow up. No one gives a [expletive]. Shut up, it's [expletive], so [expletive] off. You know who I'm talking to as well. Come on, jog on, it's nonsense and you know it's nonsense. It's all good."

However, the actress eventually dropped out of the competition and later revealed she was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after her time on the show.

Upon leaving, the Mr Selfridge actress left Giovanni out of her list of thanks, writing: "It is with deepest regret that I had to leave Strictly. I did not come to this decision easily or lightly but for personal reasons I am unable to continue.

"It was an absolute joy working with my fellow contestants, they are a beautiful, hardworking and talented group of people who I love and who I will miss seeing every Friday and Saturday and competing alongside."