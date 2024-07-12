Dick and Angel Strawbridge inundated with congratulations after sharing exciting news

Escape to the Chateau stars Dick and Angel Strawbridge were inundated with congratulatory messages on Thursday after announcing that their new show, Secret France, has been shortlisted for not one, but two National Reality TV Awards.

The Channel 4 documentary series, which premiered in June, takes viewers beyond the gates of the Strawbridges' 19th-century chateau as they explore France's hidden gems.

Taking to Instagram, the couple revealed that the show had been nominated for 'Best Docu-Series' and 'Best Reality Non-Competition Show'. "We are delighted to announce that our new series ‘Secret France’ has been shortlisted for 2 @nationalrealitytvawards," they penned. "If you would like to vote for us then you can do so here: https://telephonos.com/voting. Thanks so much for your support and have a fabulous Thursday!"

Fans were full of praise for the programme in the comments section, with one person writing: "It was great to see you back on the telly and it was a great show. It actually opened my eyes to the variety and what's on offer across France."

Congratulating the pair, another follower penned: "Congratulations and wishing you a winner."

© Channel 4 Dick and Angel Strawbridge's new show, Secret France, premiered in June

For those who have yet to watch the three-part travel series, it follows Dick and Angel as they go "off the beaten track to explore areas of the country few tourists visit", seeking out the unexpected and uncovering the extraordinary.

In the programme, the couple "turn their attentions to new projects and new adventures, firstly unlocking the secrets of beautiful France in a brand new travel series," according to the synopsis.

© Channel 4 The couple explore unseen areas of France in their new travel show

Secret France comes over a year after Dick and Angel's hit docuseries Escape to the Chateau ended in December 2022. The series, which began in 2016 and ran for nine seasons, documented the family's restoration of their derelict French chateau.

WATCH: Dick and Angel Strawbridge's love story

Opening up about their decision to step away from the show, Dick and Angel told HELLO! last year the future of their children, Arthur and Dorothy, was a big factor.

© Instagram Dick and Angel's decision to end Escape to the Chateau was prompted by their children

"We made the decision because the kids are growing older, and all the parallel activity was not sustainable at this level," explained Dick. "We are doers and we are never going to stop completely, but we're also protecting them," he continued, adding that the pressure on their young ones is "phenomenal".

"When he goes there, people may have heard that his parents have done stuff on television."

Angel added: "Up until this year, we were not on French television at our request because while we are the British family that bought the Chateau in the village, we are very much completely normal."