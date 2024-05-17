Escape to the Chateau's Dick and Angel reveal major move after show cancellation

Escape to the Chateau stars Dick and Angel Strawbridge are returning to our screens via their brand new Youtube Channel.

The reality stars, who rose to fame on their Channel 4 documentary series, will share home videos on the platform, including the early days of living at their 19th-century chateau and more recent adventures on their Dare to Do It theatre tour.

© Channel 4 Dick and Angel Strawbridge have launched a new Youtube Channel

Taking to Instagram with the exciting announcement, the couple penned: "Hello to you on this fabulous Friday! We have a long weekend here in France so we’re packing up the car and heading off to the seaside for some family fun!

"We've been having a look through our Home Movies recently and thought it would be nice to share them with you. There's everything from the early days of the Chateau, working in the Walled Garden, tours of the house, cooking in the kitchen, our adventures on tour, and the past live stream of our Good Old-Fashioned Book Launch.

"So, we're excited to say we now have our very own Escape to the Chateau YouTube Channel," they continued, adding: "You can watch and subscribe to relive classic Chateau moments and see our latest videos. We can’t wait to share more of our adventures with you."

It's safe to say fans were overjoyed with the news and shared their excitement in the comments section. One person wrote: "Yay!!!!! I've missed seeing you guys," while another remarked: "Yes finally, I have been waiting for so long."

© Mike Lawn/Shutterstock Dick and Angel at their home Chateau De La Motte Husson

The news comes over a year after the final episode of Escape to the Chateau aired at the end of 2022.

The series, which ran for nine seasons, documented the family's restoration of their derelict French chateau, which stood empty for 40 years.

WATCH: Dick and Angel Strawbridge address Escape to the Chateau ending

In December last year, Dick and Angel told HELLO! that their children, Arthur and Dorothy, were a big reason behind their decision to step away from the show.

© Dick and Angel Strawbridge/Instagram Dick and Angel with their children, Dorothy and Arthur

Dick said: "It was two years ago that we decided to end the Escape to the Chateau series. We made the decision because the kids are growing older, and all the parallel activity was not sustainable at this level. We are doers and we are never going to stop completely, but we're also protecting them," adding that the pressure on their young ones is "phenomenal".

"When he goes there, people may have heard that his parents have done stuff on television."

Since the show ended, the Strawbridges have been busy with various projects, including launching a podcast, releasing a new book and embarking on a theatre tour. They also hosted their first event of the year at the Château de la Motte-Husson earlier this month.