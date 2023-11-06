Escape to the Chateau's Dick and Angel Strawbridge delight fans with 'huge' announcement - details

Escape to the Chateau stars Dick and Angel Strawbridge delighted fans with the news that their book has become a Sunday Times bestseller.

Their latest release, Forever Home, landed the ninth position on the 'General Hardbacks' list – and the reality stars couldn't be happier.

Taking to Instagram, the couple shared a photo of their book, revealing its status as an "instant" bestseller. "What a fantastic end to the weekend! Our new book Forever Home is in the Top 10 of the Sunday Times Bestseller List," they penned in the caption.

"This is a huge deal to us and it's because of you - everyone who has supported us and bought the book. We cannot thank you enough."

Fans flocked to the comments section with messages of congratulations, with one person writing: "Of course it's going to be there!! Your other books have been amazing, I can't wait to read it!!"

© Mike Lawn/Shutterstock Dick and Angel Strawbridge outside their home, Chateau-de-la-Motte Husson

A second follower penned: "Congratulations... you bring fun and love to this world," while another added: "And that surprises you, Strawbridges? It doesn't us!"

It's been an exciting time for the Strawbridges recently. Not only have they released a new book, but they have also launched their own podcast with Global Player.

The first episode of Dick & Angel’s CHAT…EAU was released on November 1 and marked the couple's first media project since their Channel 4 reality programme, Escape to the Chateau.

© Dick and Angel Strawbridge Dick and Angel launched their first podcast in November

In a clip from the opening episode, Dick told their listeners: "We are doing a podcast here from the chateau and it's about our life and how ridiculous and how silly it is to buy a chateau.

"Once we've established that it's a pretty silly idea to buy a chateau, we'll tell you about our life in France and what's going on in our world."

Angel added: "We've been filming for the last ten years and I can't wait to get in and talk about all the funny memories that didn't make the show. We have got a lot to say."

© Dick and Angel Strawbridge/Instagram Dick and Angel with their children, Arthur and Dorothy

The podcast will see the pair open up about their children and family life at the Château de la Motte-Husson, which they bought in 2015. At the time, the house had no basic electricity, sewerage, or heating. The couple's renovation was documented in their Channel 4 show.

Giving fans an idea of what to expect from their new podcast, Dick and Angel penned in a recent newsletter. "Picture this. Dick & I sneak up to the apex of our house, we pour a cup of tea or a gin depending on the time of day and have a cosy chat.

© Channel 4 Escape to the Chateau ended in 2022

"We talk about the week, the children, and the things that have made us smile. We take a trip down memory lane and re-live moments from our past. It's intimate, warm and a very special hour for us...we have even joked that it feels like a date!"

Escape to the Chateau aired from 2016 to 2022 and followed Dick and Angel as they renovated the 19th-century property whilst simultaneously raising their two children, Arthur and Dorothy.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Dick and Angel spoke about their decision to end the show on Lorraine

Opening up about the decision to end the show, Dick said: "We know that Arthur and Dorothy would get to an age… they were so little and didn't really know what was going on.

"We're living in such a different world now and for us as a family, we finally caught up with the weddings from COVID," he told Christine Lampard during an appearance on ITV's Lorraine.