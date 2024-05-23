Escape to the Chateau's Dick and Angel Strawbridge announce new TV show – details

Escape to the Chateau stars Dick and Angel Strawbridge are returning to our screens with a brand new TV show on Channel 4.

Titled Secret France with Dick & Angel, the three-parter will take viewers beyond the gates of the family's 19th-century chateau as they embark on adventures across France.

© Channel 4 Dick and Angel Strawbridge will star in a new Channel 4 show

The synopsis reads: "During their time at the Chateau, the pair have discovered a lesser-seen side of France and the forthcoming series will follow them as they go off the beaten track to explore areas of the country few tourists visit."

The show will follow Dick and Angel as they "turn their attentions to new projects and new adventures, firstly unlocking the secrets of beautiful France in a brand new travel series".

© Channel 4 The series sees the couple explore areas of the country few tourists visit

It promises to retain the "escapism, aspiration, warmth, accessibility and fun" which is inherent to the Chateau franchise. "As Dick and Angel go beyond the Chateau's gates their unique ability to seek out the unexpected and uncover the extraordinary will combine with their innate sense of adventure to unlock the secrets of France," the synopsis concludes.

Sharing the exciting announcement on Instagram, the couple penned: "It's been a voyage of discovery and we wanted to find places that were off the beaten path, where tourism hasn't overshadowed the local culture. We hope you join us on our journey."

The show will arrive on Channel 4 on Sunday 2 June at 8pm.

Dick and Angel first announced the series when Escape to the Chateau ended in December 2022. At the time, the pair said in a statement: "We have cherished every second [of Escape to the Country] and love that we have a visual record to show Arthur and Dorothy when they're older. We're all looking forward to what the future holds and to carrying on our adventures here in France. There is so much to see and so much more fun to be had."

WATCH: Dick and Angel Strawbridge address Escape to the Chateau ending

The spin-off has been a long time coming. Back in January last year, Dick and Angel said they had been "busy filming" for the series, which was initially expected to air in 2023.

Not only is the family returning to our screens but they'll also be back on the stage in their new UK theatre tour, 'Forever Home'.

Dick and Angel have announced a new UK theatre tour

Dick and Angel will embark on their biggest tour yet, with 33 dates starting on 6 October in Angel's hometown of Southend-on-Sea and ending on 17 November, in Brighton.

The upcoming interactive show is slightly different from the couple's previous tours as during the evening, guests will get the chance to compete with other audience members on stage for the title of their town's Escape to the Chateau – Jack of All Trades. Contestants can expect anything from "icing a cake to plumbing and electrics" as "no task is out of bounds".

The 33-date tour begins in October

They'll also get the opportunity to win prizes and play a part in the launch of Dick and Angel's next big project, Escape to the Chateau – Jack of All Trades.

Dick and Angel said in a statement: "Touring with our family has been such a joy, and we can't wait to return to the UK to share our adventures, challenges, and the successes of building and living our Chateau dream.

© Channel 4 The couple will embark on their biggest tour yet

"Only so much of our story can be told on the telly, and as life at the Chateau continues to evolve, we will share what it takes to build a forever home.

"This year, there's even more fun to have as we kick-start our newest project searching for the UK’s ultimate Jack of All Trades! We can't wait!"