Meet Secret France stars Dick and Angel Strawbridge's mini-me children and blended family

Dick and Angel Strawbridge are back on our screens on Sunday night in their new Channel 4 travel show, Secret France. The new series sees the couple venture beyond the gates of their 19th-century chateau as they explore the lesser-seen sides of France.

The former army officer and businesswoman rose to fame after starring in their documentary series Escape to the Chateau, which came to an end after nine seasons in 2022. Dick and Angel's two adorable children Arthur and Dorothy also featured on the show and viewers loved watching the youngsters grow up to look just like their parents!

It's clear that the family have a close bond, with Dick's eldest son James often popping up on the show. Keep reading to find out more about Dick and Angel's two children, as well as the former's grown-up kids from his first marriage.

WATCH: Dick and Angel Strawbridge's love story

Arthur Strawbridge, 11

Arthur has grown so much since he made his debut on Escape to the Chateau back in 2016.

Now 11, the youngster is facing new challenges as he prepares for his first year at senior school. In an interview with The Sunday Times magazine in October 2023, Angel revealed that Arthur is headed for an exciting new chapter in his education.

© Dick Strawbridge/X Arthur with his dad Dick

Revealing that her and Dick's "decision-making" is motivated by what's best for their children, Angel said: "Every year we asked, 'Is it going to be all right for the family?', 'Is this going to work?'."

"[Arthur and Dorothy] are still young, but Arthur starts senior school next year. And they have different pressures on them, with social media and everything else."

It's a big year for Arthur, who made his parents proud when he represented their French village as it welcomed the Olympic flame ahead of the 2024 Games in Paris.

Taking to Instagram with several snaps from the momentous occasion, Dick and Angel penned in a joint post: "It's been a special couple of days welcoming the Olympic flame to Laval and congratulations to Arthur who represented our village to hand over the pennant!

"Apologies for gushing parent photos.. could not help ourselves!"

Dorothy Strawbridge, 10

While Dorothy might be the youngest of the bunch, she recently marked a major milestone by turning ten years old!

Her doting parents celebrated the occasion with a special post on social media in April. Alongside a collage of Dorothy's childhood photos, including one from her tenth birthday celebrations, the couple penned: "The last decade flew by...but also played out in slow motion…how does that happen!?!

© @escape_to_the_chateau Dorothy turned ten in April

"It's been a true pleasure to watch you grow. Your determined, funny, creative & caring nature fills our hearts. Happy Birthday darlin gal…carry on being the beautiful you!"

Angel has clearly passed down her creative flare to her daughter, who is a keen photographer. In April, Angel shared a stunning photo taken by Dorothy, showing the sun setting on their family home.

© IAN WALLACE Dorothy is the spitting image of her mum Angel

Fans were hugely impressed by the youngster's talent, with one person commenting: "Well done Dorothy, what a beautiful photo," while another added: "What a great picture, well done Dorothy."

Dick's children from his first marriage

Before he met Angel, Dick was married to his first wife Brigit Strawbridge Howard for 28 years. They wed back in 1982 and stayed together until 2010. The pair share two grown-up children: James and Charlotte. Meet them below.

James Strawbridge, 40

James is a chef, author and food photographer. He lives on the South Cornish coast with his wife Holly and their three young children.

The 40-year-old works for a wide range of food and drink brands from his garden photography studio and development kitchen. He's also written a number of cookbooks, with his latest release, Salt and the Art of Seasoning, shortlisted for the Guild of Food Writers Awards 2024.

James is Dick's eldest son

When he's not busy working on his latest kitchen creation, James enjoys "foraging for wild food with his family, sea gig-rowing for his local club or painting the Cornish countryside," according to his website.

Like his dad, James is no stranger to the small screen and even hosted his own BBC food show, Strawbridge Over The Drawbridge, in 2022, which saw the chef cook up a storm at some of Northern Ireland's most magnificent country estates.

© BBC James Strawbridge presented Strawbridge Over The Drawbridge in 2022

Charlotte Strawbridge, 38

Creativity clearly runs in the Strawbridge family as Dick's daughter Charlotte is a portrait photographer and contemporary artist. The 36-year-old, who is based in Edinburgh and Girona, works on oil paintings of nature and movement and also shoots natural portraits.

Charlotte frequently shares photos of her artwork on her social media pages, and also has a website.