Everything Dick and Angel Strawbridge have said about their future at chateau home

Dick and Angel Strawbridge shot to fame back in 2016 with their Channel 4 show Escape to the Chateau, which documented the couple's renovation of their derelict 19th-century French chateau.

While fans loved watching the pair's transformation of their historic home over the years, the TV stars recently returned to screens in a new series, Secret France, which sees Dick and Angel venture beyond the gates of the chateau as they explore the country's hidden gems.

Amid recent speculation about Dick and Angel putting their home up for sale, here's everything the pair have said about their future at the chateau.

Dorothy and Arthur's big plans

Back in 2021, Dick and Angel spoke about their children's hopes for the chateau – and it sounds like Arthur, 11, and Dorothy, ten, have no plans to leave anytime soon.

"Arthur wants the orangery as his restaurant," Dick told us.

© Escape to the Chateau/Instagram Arthur and Dorothy have big plans for the chateau

"He's a real gourmand and has even started his own branding," added Angel. "Dorothy wants one of the outbuildings, which will be very modern and contemporary. I'm allowed to babysit the two children she's going to have."

Dick says the chateau is the family's 'Forever Home'

While the Strawbridges have travelled to and from the UK on a number of occasions for book launches and theatre tours, Dick confirmed back in 2023 that the family are still living at the chateau.

After announcing the release of their book, Forever Home, Dick penned on social media: "Well we're back in the UK for a couple of days launching our new book … 'Forever Home' … maybe that answers the question 'do we still live in the chateau?' You are very welcome to come and join us, have some fun, and ask some questions … a signed book comes with every ticket."

Dick confirmed that the family still lived at the chateau

Dick shares plans for the future

During an exclusive chat with HELLO! in December last year, Dick revealed that he and Angel are planning for their children's future at the chateau.

© Ian Wallace Dick and Angel first bought the chateau back in 2015

"This is the long haul," said the former army officer. "We've had lots of people saying, 'Oh they're selling', but this is our forever home and Arthur and Dorthy know that and we plan for the future.

"When we've been away on tours and then we come back, it's stable. We've been here for nine years. I don't think I've lived anywhere for nine years of my life in one place. But the chateau just feels permanent. And it has a permanency that is to be enjoyed," he added.

© Channel 4 The chateau is the family's "forever home"

Angel responds to rumours about leaving the chateau

In June, Angel and Dick addressed speculation about putting the chateau up for sale during an episode of their podcast, Dick & Angel's Chat...Eau.

© Dick and Angel Strawbridge Dick and Angel cleared up rumours about leaving the chateau on their podcast

"To clear this up once and for all, we have 100 per cent not sold the chateau," Angel told their listeners. "It is our forever home. It's never been up for sale and never will. Everything we do, we put in place for Arthur and Dorothy. What shocked me is that this kind of rumour went worldwide, completely."

Turning to Dick, Angel joked: " So this is me asking you a favour, if you want to start a little rumour saying we still live at the chateau and that we're going to be here forever, I would personally really appreciate that."