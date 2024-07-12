Nicole Kidman stars in 'perfect' Netflix thriller with best friend's ex - see trailer

Nicole Kidman's latest project looks amazing - even if filming might have been a little awkward. The actress, who is known for her roles in Big Little Lies and The Undoing, is set to star as Greer Garrison in a new Netflix show titled The Perfect Couple, which also stars her best friend Naomi Watts' ex-husband. Find out more…

In the new Netflix show, Nicole stars as Greer, who spares no expense in planning a lavish wedding for her future daughter-in-law Amelia Sacks, whom she disapproves of. However, after a body turns up on the beach, an investigation puts everyone under suspicion as the killer.

WATCH: Nicole Kidman stars in The Perfect Couple

In the show, Liev Schreiber stars alongside Nicole as a character named Tag Winbury. Liev, who fans might recognise from shows including Ray Donovan and A Small Light, was previously married to Nicole's close friend and fellow actress, Naomi Watts.

The pair, who share two children, split in 2016 after an 11-year relationship. They released a joint statement at the time which read: "Over the past few months we've come to the conclusion that the best way forward for us as a family is to separate as a couple.

Eve Hewson as Amelia Sacks, Sam Nivola as Will Winbury, Nicole Kidman as Greer Winbury, Billy Howle as Benji Winbury, Liev Schreiber as Tag Winbury, Dakota Fanning as Abby Winbury, Jack Reynor as Thomas Winbury

"It is with great love, respect, and friendship in our hearts that we look forward to raising our children together and exploring this new phase of our relationship. While we appreciate your curiosity and support, we ask the press to be mindful of our children and respect their right to privacy.

© Gregg DeGuire Naomi Watts & Nicole Kidman back in 2003

The pair appear to remain on wonderful terms with one another, with Naomi celebrating the arrival of Liev's baby daughter with his wife, Taylor Neisen. Commenting on snaps of the baby posted to Instagram, Naomi wrote: " We love baby Hazel!!"

Nicole and Naomi, who met when they were teenagers while growing up in Sydney, Australia, have spoken fondly in the press on several occasions. Speaking to Adelaide Now back in 2020, Naomi said: "One thing for certain we experienced is that friends can work together very, very well and we all just rooted for each other and it was wonderful.

© Todd Williamson Actors Liev Schreiber and Naomi Watts dated for 11 years

"We brought all of our old history into the room and we had a shorthand in terms of how we wanted to get things done, and just had good times all along the way."

In a speech at the Women in Film Crystal + Lucy Awards in 2015, she also praised Nicole while presenting her with an award, saying: "Back in the day, you fuelled me with hope and encouragement. You kept saying, 'Nai, one thing, one thing. That's all it takes. It will change everything. And it's only later that I realised the true power of that statement. She took me under her wing and she made me her sister. Her smaller sister. Nicole epitomises for me the word 'sisterhood'."

© Christopher Polk Actors Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, and Naomi Watts attend The 22nd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2016

Nicole replied: " [We have] known each other since we were teenagers. And actually, when I was thinking about it, it's like my sister giving me this award tonight.

"We're like sisters. I mean, we've known each other for so long, through so many things. And this is the kind of sidebar of our life. Really, our life is all the personal stuff."

© Jon Kopaloff Nicole Kidman and Naomi Watts in April 2024

The star has also replied on her friendship with the Feud: Capote vs. The Swans star, saying: "Naomi Watts and I are very, very good friends and have maintained that through so many things. I think that's really rare, particularly for actresses, and I take a lot of pride in that."﻿