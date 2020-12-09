Netflix's The Prom early reactions are in - see what people are saying Nicole Kidman, Meryl Streep and James Corden all star in the new musical

Netflix's The Prom is one of the streaming service's biggest releases, but what are early reviewers saying about the charming musical starring the likes of Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman?

Get ready for a movie night, because viewers have been full of praise for the new show, with one writing: "Tonight was a first for me... a virtual world premiere of the movie version of a show I loved in NYC. @netflix #TheProm is seriously brilliant. The joy of the Broadway show with some brilliant performances on screen. Airs from Dec 11. Don’t miss!"

WATCH: The Prom is set to be a huge hit!

Another added: "The Prom is the best stage to screen musical adaptation in years. A feel great musical extravaganza that is exactly what the world needs in 2020. Wholly entertaining, hilarious, touching, & very relevant. #TheProm," while a third person tweeted: "The Prom' is just pure joy. A welcoming entry into a year that has seen its fair share of tragedy, it's great to see a film exude so much positivity.

"The cast is collectively outstanding and standouts are Jo Ellen Pellman, Ariana DeBose and Keegan-Michael Key. Loved it."

The official synopsis for the series reads: "Dee Dee Allen and Barry Glickman are New York City stage stars with a crisis on their hands: their expensive new Broadway show is a major flop that has suddenly flatlined their careers.

The film has an all-star cast

"Meanwhile, in small-town Indiana, high school student Emma Nolan is experiencing a very different kind of heartbreak: despite the support of the high school principal, the head of the PTA has banned her from attending the prom with her girlfriend, Alyssa.

Nicole will play Angie in the upcoming film

"When Dee Dee and Barry decide that Emma's predicament is the perfect cause to help resurrect their public images, they hit the road with Angie and Trent, another pair of cynical actors looking for a professional lift."

The film will be released on Friday 11 December, and we can't wait to see what all the fuss is about!

