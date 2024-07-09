Supacell season 2: Will the hit Netflix show return?

Netflix's new sci-fi series Supacell has taken the streaming world by storm, landing the number-one spot on the platform's TV charts just a few days after its launch in June.

Created by rapper and director Rapman, the series follows five black south Londoners who suddenly develop superpowers. After discovering he can time travel, van driver Michael Lasaki tries to bring the group together to save his fiancée Dionne's life.

If like us, you've already binge-watched all six episodes, you're probably wondering whether the show will return with a second season. Here's all we know…

Will Supacell return for season 2? All we know

So far, there's been no word on the status of the show, but there's plenty more story to tell according to creator Rapman, whose real name is Andrew Onwubolu.

"I've told Netflix loads of times that I've got plans for multiple seasons," he told UNILAD. "But you know how it goes, they're gonna see how it does, and hopefully we get the next season.

"But I told them, I've got a three-season idea story in my head. So, I got three, not saying it could never go over, but I've got three stories, these three seasons in my head, of where I know where the story goes.

"So, I'm hoping that it comes out, performs really well, and we can go on a second part."

While Netflix has yet to give the green light on series two, the streaming giant tends to take its shows' performance into account before renewing. But considering Supacell is currently Netflix's number-one TV show, we'd be surprised if it doesn't get a second season.

Which cast members could return for season 2?

We'd expect to see most of the main cast members reprise their roles should the show return, this includes Tosin Cole as Michael Lasaki, Yasmin Monet Prince as Veronica, Eddie Marsan as Ray, Nadine Mills as Sabrina, Eric Kofi-Abrefa as Andre and Calvin Demba as Rodney.

Rayxia Ojo, Josh Tedeku, Giacomo Mancini, Michael Salami and Travis Jay should also return.

One actor who may not be back for the second season following season one's dramatic ending is Adelayo Adedayo, who plays Dionne.