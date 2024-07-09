Fans full of criticism for ‘deeply depressing’ new Netflix documentary

While Netflix regularly brings out new documentaries, every so often one lands on the streaming platform that everyone is talking about - for better or for worse. In this case, the new documentary America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders is the most talked about show of the moment - with some viewers calling it “the most depressing” thing they’ve ever watched.

The documentary follows the latest squad of cheerleaders throughout the 2023 season as they train to become members of one of the most exclusive teams in the world - despite suffering painful injuries and being paid just over the minimum wage for their efforts - with many of them needing second jobs - despite the Dallas Cowboys being worth $8 billion.

WATCH: America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders trailer

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, to discuss, one person wrote: “This Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Netflix documentary is one of the most depressing things I’ve ever watched.” They added: "If you have a daughter or sister it’ll prob shatter your heart… Every episode I’ve watched so far has made me cry.”

© Richard Rodriguez A cheerleader for the Dallas Cowboys performs during the first half of the NFC Wild Card Playoff game

Another person added: “Deeply depressing to watch the Dallas Cowboys cheerleader doc and hear them talk about how they feel so much pressure to be thin they’re afraid to even strength train, then hear them talk about all their injuries, the best form of prevention for which is… strength training.”

A third person added: “Twenty minutes into the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders thing and I already hate this owner/brand officer lady sitting in her giant shiny office talking about how these women don’t actually need to be paid that much?”

Have you been watching AMERICA'S SWEETHEARTS: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders?

Speaking about their injuries, another person added: “I finished watching #AmericasSweethearts about the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. I really hope they give the cheerleaders health insurance given how badly they get injured! Needing hip surgery in your mid-20s is no joke.”

Viewers have even suggested that the cheerleaders go on strike, with one posting: "Dallas Cowboys are the most profitable team in the whole league valued at 8 billion. I hope these cheerleaders go on strike one day and demand more pay because that is just unfathomable.”

Viewers took to X to discuss

In the documentary, the Cowboys’ chief brand officer Charlotte Jones said: “There’s a lot of cynicism around pay for NFL cheerleaders—as it should be. They’re not paid a lot.

“But the facts are, they actually don’t come here for the money. They come here for something that’s actually bigger than that to them. They have a passion for dance. There are not a lot of opportunities in the field of dance to get to perform at an elite level. It is about being a part of something bigger than themselves. It is about a sisterhood that they are able to form, about relationships that they have for the rest of their life.

“They have a chance to feel like they are valued, they are special, and they are making a difference. When the women come here, they find their passion and they find their purpose.”