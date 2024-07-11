John Hunt: Daughter's boyfriend breaks silence to pay tribute to 'love' of his life

On Wednesday, Hannah Hunt, 28, and were mother, Carol, 61, and sister, Louise, 25, were killed in a crossbow attack at their family home in Bushey, Hertfordshire.

Hannah's boyfriend, Alex Klein, has now paid tribute to his love following her death. Taking to social media with a photo of the duo posing by some Christmas lights, he penned: "RIP the love of my life, I will never forget you, stolen from me too soon. The brightest light in my life."

WATCH: BBC presenter gets emotional as addresses tragic murder of colleague John Hunt's family

Alex added: "My brave queen for life [heart emoji]. Until we meet again. I love you Hansy [heart emoji]." Other photos shared by Alex showed the pair at a tech investment meeting and during a holiday to Tenerife.

On Thursday, police confirmed they had found the chief suspect for the crime, Kyle Clifford, in the Lavender Hill Cemetery, Enfield, where he had sustained serious injuries. Kyle, who is believed to be Louise's ex-boyfriend was transferred to Royal London Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

© Instagram Alex wrote a sweet tribute to Hannah

The three women are believed to have been found by BBC 5 Live commentator John Hunt when he returned home from work. All three died at the scene.

Tributes poured in on social media, with one person writing: "The breaking story about John Hunt's family is pretty much the most shocking thing I can ever recall seeing on here. Absolutely appalling - thoughts very much with him and his family."

© Instagram The couple had enjoyed a holiday together

A second person penned: "Unbelievable news about John Hunt's family today. Struggling to read the saddest news online. Words cannot express my deepest sympathies with you John."

One emotional tribute came from John's BBC colleague, Mark Chapman, ahead of England's semi-final match against Netherlands at this year's Euros.

© John Hunt/X John is a reporter for BBC 5 Live

"Good evening from Germany, we have a football match to bring you tonight and we will do and we will start our build-up to it shortly," Mark said. "But this has been a heartbreaking day, John Hunt is our colleague and our friend, not just to the current 5 Live Sport team but all of those who worked here with him over the past 20 years and also to all of you who have enjoyed his superb commentaries."

As Mark continued, his voice trembled. "So on behalf of everybody connected to 5 Live Sport, our love, thoughts and support are with John and his family."