Nicole Kidman speaks out following devastating death on her birthday: 'I loved him'

Nicole Kidman has become close with a lot of fellow actors over the years from her roles in various films and TV shows.

The Hollywood star formed a strong bond with her The Undoing co-star Donald Sutherland, who played her father Franklin Reinhardt in the hit HBO show.

So like many others, Nicole was devastated to learn of Donald's death on June 20. June 20 is also Nicole's birthday, making the day incredibly bittersweet for the star.

Recommended video You may also like Watch Nicole Kidman in The Undoing

On Monday, the award-winning actress took to Instagram to pay tribute to Donald, writing a heartfelt message alongside several pictures of them in character on The Undoing.

She wrote: "Remembering one of the greatest actors of our time, Donald Sutherland. I loved him."

Nicole Kidman paid tribute to Donald Sutherland, who passed away on June 20 - her birthday

Nicole played Grace Fraser in the hit show, which followed the lives of a wealthy New York couple, Grace and Jonathan Fraser (played by Hugh Grant) and their son Henry, whose idyllic lives were turned upside down overnight after the news of a violent death rocked their community, leading to Johnathan going missing. Grace is left trying to piece everything together while protecting her son, all while being followed by the media and detectives wanting answers.

Nicole's daughters Sunday, 15, and Faith, 13, also landed roles as extras on the show, much to their delight.

© Arnold Jerocki The Hollywood actor passed away aged 88

The show was filmed in New York City in 2020 just before the pandemic, in freezing cold climates. At the time, Nicole told News.com.au,: "They're [Sunday and Faith] used to being extras, but they did five days in the freezing New York cold, never complained, and didn't get any special treatment. And then one day they came home and said, 'We got a line!'"

Sunday and Faith are kept largely out of the public eye by their protective parents but made their debut red carpet appearance in May at Nicole's AFI Lifetime Achievement Award in LA.

© Getty Nicole turned 57 on June 20

During the evening, Nicole revealed that it was the first time she had allowed her youngest two children to step out into the spotlight to accompany her and Keith Urban on the red carpet.

Sunday and Faith both looked glamorous in floor-length dresses for the occasion, and their famous mom paid a special tribute to them during her acceptance speech.

© Getty Nicole and Keith Urban's daughters had a small part in her mini-series The Undoing

She said: "And then right there is the love of my life, and the loves of my life. My daughters have never been anywhere publicly with me on a red carpet, tonight was their first night, so they're here, Sunday and Faith."

Keith also took to the stage to pay tribute to his wife, and was overcome with emotion as he reflected on his addiction struggles early on in their marriage.

© Getty Images Nicole and her husband Keith Urban

He said: "We got married in 2006, and barely four months into our marriage, the addictions that I had done really nothing about blew our marriage to smithereens," he began.

"Four months into a marriage, and I'm in rehab for three months with no idea what was going to happen to us."

He added: "Nic pushed through every negative voice – I'm sure even some of her own – and she chose love. And here we are tonight 18 years later. Her capacity to love is like no one I've ever met."