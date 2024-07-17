Midsomer Murders viewers spot change to show in new season 23 episode

Season 23 of Midsomer Murders continued on Tuesday night, which saw DCI John Barnaby and DS Jamie Winter investigate the mysterious death of a retired police officer. While fans loved having the show back on their screens, some couldn't help but notice how much time had passed between filming seasons 22 and 23.

Taking to social media, fans pointed out how much Barnaby's daughter Betty (played by Isabel Shaw) had grown since she last appeared in the previous season.

One person penned: "If ever I needed proof that there's always such a gap between episodes of #MidsomerMurders, it's seeing how Barnaby's daughter has gone from literal toddler to schoolgirl in a matter of no episodes at all," while another said Betty had "grown up so fast".

A third person remarked: "Betty must be the fastest growing child in human history," while another added: "I get the feeling a lot of time has passed (narratively) since the last #MidsomerMurders. 5-10 years, in fact. Everyone looks much older including Betty!"

© ITV Viewers couldn't help but notice how much Betty had grown since season 22

Considering filming for season 22 began back in October 2020, it's hardly surprising that the appearances of cast members have changed.

Despite the time gap, fans still enjoyed the new episode and praised the plot. One person penned: "Really enjoyed that. Nice twisty mystery, lots of red herrings and a great cast," while another added: "I love a twisty-turny #CosyCrime drama & #MidsomerMurders fits that bill."

A third person wrote: "New Midsomer Murders, just what the doctor ordered."

© Mark Bourdillon/ITV Viewers praised the new episode

For those who haven't watched the new episode, titled 'The Debt of Lies', it sees retired police officer DCS Elaine Bennet found dead after crashing a car into a tree.

A synopsis reads: "Gated estate Challis Court is a tight-knit community for retired police officers, but when a new arrival is found dead, the other residents regard the murder as both an affront and a challenge. Barnaby investigates and realises that the killer is likely to be an ex-police officer too."

© Mark Bourdillon/ITV Neil Dudgeon leads the cast as DCI John Barnaby, alongside Fiona Dolman as Sarah Barnaby

Neil Dudgeon leads the cast as DCI John Barnaby, alongside Nick Hendrix as his sidekick DS Jamie Winter. Meanwhile, Fiona Dolman plays Sarah Barnaby and Annette Badland portrays Fleur Perkins.

Midsomer Murders continues on Tuesday 23 July at 8pm on ITV.