6 stars who quit Midsomer Murders and why

John Nettles starred in the hit ITV drama as DCI Tom Barnaby from its debut in 1997 until he stepped away from the show in 2011 after 14 years.

Tom announced his retirement from the force before handing the reins over to his cousin, John, played by Neil Dudgeon, who has been the show's leading detective ever since.

Explaining his decision to bow out of the show, John told The Telegraph: "I never thought when we were filming the pilot The Killings at Badger's Drift in 1996 that I would go on to film so many episodes. It has been a joy to be involved in such a long-running series with so many good actors and great storylines. It's the end of an era for me.

He continued: "I suddenly realised that I'm going to be the oldest detective in the business now that David Jason has thrown off the mantle. But it was a very difficult decision to make.

"I'll have been doing Midsomer Murders for 14 years by the time Barnaby leaves. I've formed familial ties with the people involved in the show and they will be hard to break. It's always wise to leave people wanting more, rather than be booed off the stage because you bored them."