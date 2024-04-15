Midsomer Murders viewers react to 'bonkers' new episode as scheduling confusion explained

Midsomer Murders returned to our screens on Sunday with a brand new episode, and viewers have taken to social media to give their verdict on the series 13 debut.

The episode, titled The Blacktrees Prophecy, saw DCI John Barnaby and DS Jamie Winter investigate the death of paranoid survivalist and doomsday prepper Warren Kaine, who is found dead in his bombproof shelter after someone tampered with the air filter.

Some viewers felt the plot was a little "far-fetched" and took to social media to share their views. One person penned: "New episode of #MidsomerMurders was absolutely bonkers...#ITVDrama," while another added: "Nice easy Sunday night telly but a bit far-fetched."

© ITV DCI John Barnaby and DS Jamie Winter investigated the death of a survivalist in the series 13 premiere

A third fan commented: "#MidsomerMurders came back to ITV with some of the weirdest killings yet," while another agreed, adding: "What on earth have the writers of #midsomermurders been taking this week? Stories get more and more bizarre by each episode. Just keep it simple."

Not all viewers were critical of the storyline, however, with many praising the compelling instalment. One person penned: "What a great episode," while another added: "Great episode. Really enjoyed that."

However, other viewers were left a little confused about the show's scheduling, as Sunday night (21 April) will see the return of Britain's Got Talent rather than a new episode of Midsomer Murders.

© Bentley Productions Some viewers praised the compelling storyline while others said it was 'far-fetched'

"So what's happening next week then they're advertising something else at 9pm?" asked one person.

HELLO! understands that ITV has yet to schedule the air dates for the remaining three instalments.

It's not all bad news, however, as the show is set to return with a 24th season, which was filmed last summer. ITV have yet to reveal a release date for the upcoming season.

© Bentley Productions for ITV and ITVX ITV has yet to schedule the remaining episodes of season 13

In the meantime, fans can look forward to the release of the drama's first interactive novel, which is set to hit the shelves on May 23.

The new novel, which has been described as "nostalgic", will give readers the chance to become a key player in the hunt for a killer. Intrigued? Here's the book's synopsis: "All is not well in the beautiful county of Midsomer. On the eve of its first Villages In Bloom competition, a man lies dead, smelling of damson jam. Who could have done it? Well, that's where you come in. Step into the shoes of Midsomer CID's newest recruit, choose your own path and decide which way the story goes.

A new interactive book will hit the shelves in May

"Will you get to the bottom of the mystery? Will you bring the perpetrator to justice? And perhaps most importantly of all, could you avoid an untimely, and possibly bizarre, death... will YOU survive Midsomer? Your task is to make the right choices, solve the case and - most tricky of all - stay alive!... Good luck."