Former Strictly dance pro slams BBC's lack of 'vetting' amid gross misconduct claims

Strictly Come Dancing has been hit with further claims of gross misconduct. Amid the BBC's ongoing investigation into Giovanni Pernice's teaching methods, former contestant Zara McDermott has opened up about her "distressing" experiences with Graziano di Prima this week.

In a new report, a "third person of interest," has also been named, although the dancer in question is no longer with the show. As the BBC faces further scrutiny over welfare practices, former Strictly pro Kristina Rihanoff has questioned the broadcaster's lack of vetting in recent years.

Former Strictly star Kristina Rihanoff questions BBC show's vetting process

Joining Lorraine Kelly on Wednesday, the 46-year-old was asked how the series had changed since she left in 2015. Explaining that it feels like a "very different show now," Kristina said: "When I was hired for the show [in 2008] I had to go through a very strict process of actually being vetted for the show.

"I flew in from America to do my interview on cameras. It was a 45-minute interview, then I had to teach, on camera, a runner – just to show how I teach the Cha Cha Cha and the Waltz. Then I flew back and I had to present all sorts of things – certifications of all my professional exams. I had to have emails and papers.

© Getty Kristina Rihanoff had to go through a strict vetting process when she joined the show

"I think this process isn't there any more," she continued. Noting that she had a decade's worth of teaching experience when she joined Strictly, Kristina added that while a lot of the professionals they have on the show now are good dancers, their primary purpose is to teach.

"That is the main job. Not that you can stand on your hands or do a cartwheel in a group number," continued Kristina. "That's all well and good but at the end of the day it is about your teaching ability and I think some of the pros are very young and they probably don't even have the teaching experience.

"Now, with the BBC having all these issues on their hands, can they present [...] that they've vetted [them], that they've seen all the paperwork, that they've seen that we are professionals?"

"Can they say about all the pros that they've hired now that they have that [information] and that they've done their checks?"

© Getty Zara McDermott has released a statement, recalling her "distressing" rehearsals with Graziano di Prima

During the interview, Kristina also noted that she was heartbroken for Zara McDermott, who released a public statement about her difficult time on the show.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the TV star addressed reports that Graziano di Prima had been axed from the show over his treatment of her. "I felt it was right that I post something regarding the recent media reports," she began. Explaining that "so much of my Strictly experience was everything I could have dreamt," Zara stated: "My experience inside the training room was very different.

© Guy Levy Zara was paired up with Graziano in 2023

"Reports have been made about my treatment on the show and there were witnesses to some events, as well as videos of particular incidents which are incredibly distressing to watch.

"I have wrestled with the fear of opening up – I was scared about public backlash. I was scared about my future. I was scared of victim shaming. But after a lot of conversations with those I love, I've gained the strength to face these fears, and when I was asked to speak to the BBC, I spoke candidly about my time on the show," continued Zara.

© Instagram/@zara_mcdermott Zara's Instagram statement

"The culture within our society makes it difficult for people to speak up, especially in a world where social media opinions and voices are so loud. This is something I've seen through working with countless women on my documentaries. I would like to thank the BBC & BBC Studios for their swift action and incredibly high level of support, as well as everyone who has reached out to me – it really truly means a lot. Love, always Zara."