Inside all of Giovanni Pernice's former Strictly partnerships: From rumoured fallouts to romances

In 2016, Giovanni was paired with former Love Island host Laura Whitmore. While the pair were favourites to win early on in the competition, reports of their strained relationship later emerged.

The situation was made worse by Laura's close friendship with Giovanni's ex, Georgia, with the media reporting tensions between the two women – which the presenter denied.

Laura, who was eliminated in week seven, later said she was "uncomfortable" with her partnership with Giovanni when speaking out about her experience on the show in 2018.

"I was placed with a dance partner I was extremely uncomfortable with – and in the end I felt broken," she wrote in a blog for Huff Post. "I cried every day. And I really was broken, both mentally and physically, by the end.

"To the outside world I tried to suck it up and smile, and I did that to the best of my ability, but it affected me deeply. My friends and family knew that I was struggling. And they were there for me. The media, however, saw me as blonde bait in a sequinned dress."

Then in 2020, the presenter expanded on her comments during an appearance on the Private Parts podcast. "What I didn't like was being removed from everybody and having to spend 12 hours a day with this one person," she told hosts Jamie Laing and Francis Boulle.

"It did not become about the dancing. I just wanted to dance. I did not want to play the game of doing red carpets with your dance partner and stuff like that, which a lot of people thought you should be doing. I did not want to do that."