Strictly stars who have spoken out amid Giovanni Pernice controversy

Giovanni Pernice is facing allegations about his behaviour as a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing. It comes after reports that the Italian star has quit the show.

Speculation about Giovanni's conduct began after actress Amanda Abbington unexpectedly pulled out of the competition in 2023 and reportedly requested footage from her training sessions with the pro dancer.

As the controversy unfolds, here are all the Strictly stars who have spoken out.

WATCH: Giovanni and Amanda talk Strictly partnership

1/ 5 © Dave J Hogan Debbie McGee Following reports that Amanda was seeking legal advice after bowing out of the show, Giovanni's former celebrity partner Debbie McGee showed her support for the Italian choreographer on social media. Posting a photo of the pair, the stage performer penned: "Happy memories. Giovanni and I had the best of times on Strictly." Debbie also commented on Giovanni's recent Instagram post encouraging fans to vote for his BBC show with Anton Du Beke, Anton & Giovanni's Adventures in Spain, to win at this year's National Television Awards. In the comments section, Debbie wrote: "On it," alongside a heart emoji.

2/ 5 © Instagram Anton Du Beke While Anton Du Beke hasn't directly addressed the reports, he has shown his support for Giovanni by promoting their upcoming stage show, Anton & Giovanni - Together, which kicks off in June. Earlier in May, the Strictly judge reshared a post from the Strictly Theatre Co, encouraging fans to buy tickets. "Back TOGETHER TOUR… Coming very soon!!" the caption read.

3/ 5 © Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Stacey Dooley Stacey Dooley, who was crowned Strictly champion in 2018, declined to address claims over Giovanni's behaviour during an appearance on BBC Breakfast earlier this week. "What I would say is I don't have a friendship with Giovanni," the broadcaster began. "I didn't even have a working relationship with Giovanni. And I haven't been involved with that show for years. So it would be probably irresponsible for me to comment on that. She continued: "What I would say, more broadly, is I hope all of the women involved are ok. "And I think, actually, it's separate from this but in my personal experience, I think it's a slippery slope not to believe women when they come forward and say certain things. But I just hope they're ok."

4/ 5 © Chris Jackson Brendan Cole Back in September last year, Brendan Cole gave his take on Giovanni and Amanda's relationship following reports that the Sherlock star had threatened to quit. "Let's say Giovanni Pernice did a bit of choreography that she [Amanda Abbington] didn't like," said the former professional dancer," he told The Sun. He added: "If that is the case, that they are having a bit of a clash, and Giovanni is quite a full-on character, in terms of personalities within the show. I don't think it's wrong for me to say, he thinks a lot of himself, if I could be so bold."

5/ 5 © @korinachka/Instagram Korina Travis One of Giovanni's former dance partners Korina Travis spoke out about Giovanni's alleged behaviour on social media. "I've known him for years as a fellow competitor and he has done horrendous things to me," said the dancer, who was reportedly considered for the Strictly pro line-up back in 2016. "I will not speak about my experiences with him but I'm glad the world is seeing him for who he truly is," she continued, adding: "I'll leave it at that."