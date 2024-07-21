Blue Bloods stars out of costume: From Tom Selleck to Donnie Wahlberg and Bridget Moynahan

Bulletproof vests and badges make up the Reagan family wardrobe in Blue Bloods. Since its inception in 2010, we've grown so used to seeing Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg and Marisa Ramirez in their police uniforms that it's hard to imagine them living normal lives away from the show.

In between filming, the cast has had some seriously stylish moments on the red carpet. Here, we take a look at some of our favourites…

Donnie Walhberg breaks down in tears in rare behind-the-scenes video of Blue Bloods as CBS show ends

Tom Selleck Tom Selleck, aka Frank Reagan, has no end of sharp suits on the show. After all, he is the New York City Police Commissioner! Away from Blue Bloods, the actor loves a tailored two-piece, and he was the definition of dapper while attending a discussion for his book, You Never Know: A Memoir, in May 2024.

Donnie Wahlberg Overcoats, suits and the occasional Kevlar vest are pretty much all that Danny Reagan wears, but in real life, Donnie Wahlberg is more adventurous with his wardrobe. Pictured alongside his wife, Jenny McCarthy, in 2017, the TV star stepped out in a black satin suit and sneakers.



Bridget Moynahan Bridget Moynahan is the ultimate cool girl on the red carpet. When she's not donning power suits as Erin Reagan, the actress and model loves a showstopper, with one example being the pearl-embellished co-ord that she wore to the And Just Like That premiere in New York.

Will Estes When he's off the clock, Jamie Reagan loves a flannel shirt, and as it turns out Will Estes does too. While arriving at a film screening in New York, the actor teamed a blue and orange checked shirt with a pair of jeans and white sneakers.

Marisa Ramirez When she's in character as Maria Baez, Marisa Ramirez means business, but her personal sense of style is far more fun and colourful. The star looked absolutely stunning in a burgundy floral dress while attending PaleyFest in 2017.

Abigail Hawk Abigail Hawk turned heads at the Broadway opening of The Great Gatsby in April 2024. Joined by her husband of 15 years, Bryan Spies, the actress sported a bright red evening gown with cut-outs along the side.