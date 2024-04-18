Meet Blue Bloods star Tom Selleck's children - including his famous equestrian daughter

For Tom Selleck family is everything. After getting his big break in Magnum P.I., the actor waved goodbye to his hit show in 1988 so he could spend more time at home. "I quit Magnum to have a family," he recalled to PEOPLE in 2012. "It took a long time to get off the train, but I try very hard to have balance, and this ranch has helped me do that."

A proud father of two, Tom adopted his son, Kevin Shepard (born in 1966), during his eleven-year marriage to model Jacqueline Ray. Following their divorce in 1982, the A-lister then found love with Jillie Joan Mack, and after tying the knot, the couple welcomed a daughter, Hannah, in 1988.

Here's what you need to know about the star's sweet family life with his two kids…

Kevin Selleck

Tom adopted his stepson Kevin Shepard in August 1987. He was 21 at the time.

© Getty Tom Selleck with his wife Jillie, daughter Hannah and son Kevin

A talented drummer, Kevin was a member of the band Tonic from 1993 to 1996. Preferring to live life away from the spotlight, several outlets have reported that Kevin is a married man, and shares six children with his wife, Annabelle Selleck.

Hannah Margaret Selleck

Hannah Margaret Selleck was born on December 16, 1988, and grew up with her parents on their avocado ranch in Ventura County, California. Developing a passion for horses at an early age, Hannah embarked on horse riding lessons during her childhood and has since become an accomplished equestrian.

"Because [my parents are] both artists, they believe in the idea that you have to be very passionate about what you do to be successful," she told EQ Living. "They encouraged me to be passionate about it and immersed in it, and from there it was kind of on me how much I wanted it. They always let me take the lead. If I wanted to move barns or trainers, that was my decision."

Having travelled around the world with her horses, Hannah recently competed in the 2023 CSI2* Grand Prix at the Longines Global Champions Tour of Miami Beach. In April 2024, she also took third place at the Bainbridge Companies CSI3* Grand Prix.

According to her official website, when she's not on the road Hannah resides in New York and plans to spend a portion of the summer in Europe.

Boasting 33.9k followers on Instagram, Hannah has also modelled, sharing photos from different shoots on her feed. Close to both of her parents, in 2022, the equestrian shared a sweet photo of her dad, Tom. "Had the privilege to see dad honored in DC last week for his work with @horatioalgerassociation," she penned in the caption.