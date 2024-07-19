Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Tom Selleck's shocking confession about appearance on Blue Bloods
Tom Selleck as Frank Reagan in Blue Bloods© Getty

Tom Selleck's shocking confession about appearance on Blue Bloods — fans will be stunned

The long-running police drama is coming to an end 

Hannah Hargrave
US Deputy Editor
2 minutes ago
Tom Selleck is famous for many things — one of those being his big, busy mustache. 

But Blue Bloods fans will be stunned to discover that his facial hair almost didn't make it into the show. 

In an interview with the Telegraph, Tom confessed that in 2010, when he landed the role of police commissioner Frank Reagan he'd planned to do it clean-shaven. 

"Leonard Goldberg, the creator, later told me that he freaked out inside," Tom said of his initial decision to shave off the mustache. 

"He was like, 'Oh, that's interesting, let me check with the network." Then, 'Tom, the network is insisting.' So it’s a thing."

TOm Selleck blue bloods© Getty Images
Tom said he initially wanted to shave off his mustache for the role

It wouldn't have been the first time he would have acted without it, but Tom recognizes his most famous roles have been with a 'tache.

"Look, I was born without it," the Magnum P.I icon added.  "It's not as important to me as it seems to be to people. And every month or so, it's completely new. 

Tom Selleck looks very different without his mustache with wife and daughter© Getty Images
Tom Selleck looks very different without his mustache

"The hairs have grown out, they've been trimmed. So I don’t know, it's something I live with. I don't resent it, but there's more to the work than a mustache."

Tom will soon wrap up his role on Blue Bloods with the long-running NYPD show coming to an end after season 14B has aired. 

Tom Selleck on the set of the TV series 'Magnum'.© Getty Images
Tom on the set of the TV series 'Magnum'.

In November 2023, it was announced that the show had been canceled by CBS.

At the time, Tom shared his frustrations, telling TV Insider: "CBS will find an awful lot of people aren't ready to say goodbye to it. The show's more popular than ever, and I think [numbers] will increase with the interest this year. We're certainly not out of ideas."

Unspecified - 1974: Anjanette Comer, Tom Selleck appearing in the ABC tv series 'The Wide World of Mystery', episode 'Shadow of Fear''.© Getty Images
Tom wants to be known for more than his facial hair

Noting that he's not ready to retire just yet, the 79-year-old remarked: "I'm not counting the days so I can do something else. I love the work. Sometimes the hours are a little harder because I'm older, but so what? I want work as long as they'll have me."

One major reason Tom hopes to continue working is so that he can afford to stay on his 63-acre Californian ranch

Abigail Hawk takes selfie with Tom Selleck and cast of Blue Bloods© Instagram
Blue Bloods is wrapping up

"You know, hopefully I keep working enough to hold onto the place," he told CBS about living on his farm.

Correspondent Tracy Smith asked: "Seriously, that's an issue? If you stopped working?"

HOLLYWOOD - JUNE 01: Tom Selleck and Jillie Mack arrive at the "Killers" Los Angeles Premiere held at ArcLight Cinemas Cinerama Dome on June 1, 2010 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/WireImage)© Jesse Grant
Tom loves life on the ranch with his wife Jillie

To which Tom wistfully responded: "That's always an issue. If I stopped working, yeah. Am I set for life? Yeah, but maybe not on a 63-acre ranch!"

