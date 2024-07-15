Blue Bloods confirms airdate for final episodes – details

It's the end of an era for Blue Bloods. Revealing the official fall schedule, CBS has confirmed that series 14B will premiere on Friday, October 18 at 10pm. With just eight remaining episodes left to wrap up the series, it won't be too long until fans are forced to wave goodbye to the Reagan family.

© Getty Blue Bloods will return on Friday, October 18 at 10pm

Blue Bloods, which first aired in 2010, has continued to captivate audiences but in November 2023, it was announced that the show had been cancelled by CBS. Following the news, Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg and Bridget Moynahan have all spoken candidly about the network's decision.

Tom, in particular, has shared his frustrations. "CBS will find an awful lot of people aren't ready to say goodbye to it," he told TV Insider in January. "The show's more popular than ever, and I think [numbers] will increase with the interest this year. We're certainly not out of ideas."

© Getty Tom Selleck has shared his frustrations over the show's cancellation

Noting that he's not ready to retire just yet, the 79-year-old added: "I'm not counting the days so I can do something else. I love the work. Sometimes the hours are a little harder because I'm older, but so what? I want work as long as they'll have me."

In May, Tom even declared his hopes that ​​CBS would "come to their senses," and revoke the decision. "We're the third-highest scripted show in all of broadcast. We're winning the night. All the cast wants to come back. And I can tell you this: we aren't sliding off down a cliff," he noted.

Nonetheless, Donnie Wahlberg has confirmed that filming wrapped in June. Sharing an emotional video from the set, he wrote: "I've taken this walk thousands of times in 14 years and it was a teary final walk from the Blue Bloods dinner scene, last week.

"More so than I could have ever imagined. Of course some sad tears — but mostly tears of immense humility. It's been a wonderful adventure. One that I know so many of us, and so many of you, wish could continue. My desire to carry on, however, is only surpassed by the amount of humility I feel for having been part of this wonderful journey at all.

"I'm so thankful," he continued. "None of it came easy, but nothing good ever comes easy — and none of it would ever occur if we don't allow ourselves to believe that our dreams can become reality. Nor would it happen without the support [of the] greatest fans ever, the greatest crew ever, in one of the greatest cities ever and one of the greatest law enforcement departments ever. Thank you Blue Bloods faithful. Til we meet again."

Following Blue Bloods' cancellation, reports of a potential spin-off show began swirling, prompting CBS Studios President David Stapf to issue an update.

© Getty Season 14B of Blue Bloods will consist of eight episodes

We don't have anything that's going to be in development soon but it's a brand, a title and a show that is beloved," he explained to Deadline.

"We've got to get it right so we're taking our time and trying to figure it out, okay, what is the next iteration of Blue Bloods? We have a whole season to go where we intend to celebrate it all season long as to how good that show is, so there's still time for us to figure that out."