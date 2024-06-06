Blue Bloods star Tom Selleck's love story with wife Jillie Mack

Tom Selleck may have gained a strong fanbase for his roles in Magnum P.I. and Blue Bloods, but he is even more beloved by his wife Jillie Mack. The couple have been together since 1983 and they show no sign of faltering.

With their daughter Hannah all grown up and working as an equestrian, Tom and Jillie are living their best life on their ranch together.

Tom Selleck and wife Jillie Mack

Here's everything you need to know about their relationship.

How they met

© Ron Galella Jillie Mack and Tom Selleck in 1984

While Tom was in London Filming Lassiter, he ended up seeing Cats eight and a half times on the West End, where Jillie was playing the character Rumpleteazer. He described her as "the personification of joie de vivre", and she reportedly had no interest in his star factor. When her castmate mentioned that Tom kept staring at her, she replied: "Who the [expletive] is that?"

Tom's co-star Jane Seymour certainly found Tom's fascination with the musical odd: "He kept telling me how great Cats was," she told People in 1984. "I thought it was good, but I couldn't see going back a dozen times."

The couple reportedly went for dinner one night and had been together ever since. Once her contract for Cats was up, she moved to the U.S. where their relationship blossomed.

The White House state dinner

© Anwar Hussein Tom Selleck and his partner Jillie Mack arrive at the White House arrive for a gala dinner with the Prince and Princess of Wale

Two years into their relationship, Tom invited Jillie as his date to the state dinner at the White House in 1985, where he was invited by President Reagan and his wife Nancy.

Many people will remember this evening as the night John Travolta danced with Princess Diana, but few people know that Tom cut in and took over when royal aides thought people might talk if she only danced with the Saturday Night Fever star.

Diana, Princess of Wales dances with actor Tom Selleck during a White House Gala Dinner November 9, 1985

In fact, Princess Diana had personally invited Tom, along with John Travolta and Clint Eastwood.

Meanwhile, Jillie danced with the future king, Charles, twice. Reportedly, he told her: "I was so happy you rescued me. Nancy's friends kept stepping on my toes."

Unusual wedding plans

© Ron Galella Tom and his wife Jillie a month after marrying

Tom and Jillie tied the knot on August 7, 1987 in a wedding chapel near Lake Tahoe, Nevada. The wedding, with only a handful of family members present, was a complete secret with everyone donning fake names to throw off the media.

The minister was expecting a "Tom Jenkins" and "Suzie Mark" to arrive at the chapel - needless to say, he was surprised when the actor and his bride arrived.

Their daughter Hannah

© Getty "I said, this is crazy. I quit Magnum really, to have a family, and now I'm jumping at every movie that comes along."

On December 16, 1988, Tom and Jillie welcomed their daughter Hannah. Nowadays, Hannah is a decorated equestrian who has competed at the Olympics. She founded Descanso Farm, developing "top-quality sales horses and the advancement of horses' show careers."

Life on the ranch

© Arun Nevader Tom and Jillie lead a private life on their ranch

The couple raised Hannah on a secluded 65-acre ranch in Ventura, California, stepping out of the spotlight for a more family-oriented life. Hannah grew horse-riding on the ranch's horse corral, and Tom spoke happily about how he grew avocados until the California droughts depleted the trees.

Jillie's cameos

© CBS Photo Archive Jillie has made a number of cameos on Magnum P.I.

Since living in the U.S, Jillie has made numerous cameo appearances on Magnum P.I. in seasons four and five. She also appeared

Tom's marriage to Jacqueline Ray

© Frank Edwards Tom Selleck with ex-wife Jacqueline Ray

Before he met Jillie, Tom was married to actress Jacqueline Ray from 1971 to 1982. While their marriage broke down prior to his fame on Magnum P.I., she appeared on the show twice. Tom adopted Jacqueline's son Kevin from her previous relationship.

Their divorce caused a media furor, of which Tom reflected: "Jacki got the rough end of it. They said I left her because of Magnum, well we split up about a year before the pilot, so all those things were a little bruising."