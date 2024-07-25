Hoda Kotb leaves Today co-stars far behind her as she makes move away from NY studio

Hoda Kotb is off! The adored morning TV anchor couldn't contain her excitement on Wednesday when she announced she was finally leaving New York off an unforgettable venture.

Sharing several videos and photos to Instagram, Hoda delighted fans by documenting her departure from Studio 1A in the Big Apple.

Traveling solo in chauffeur-driven car, Hoda revealed she was on her way to the airport to fly to Paris where she'll cover the Olympics for NBC.

WATCH: Hoda Kotb arrives in Paris to cover the Olympics

She confessed she was "pumped" to leave and was full of smiles and excitement.

Once she arrived, her coverage continued as she was driven around Paris to collect her credentials and shared snippets of her tour.

© NBC Hoda left the Today team behind to head to Paris

Hoda quizzed her French driver as she drove past landmarks such as the Arc De Triomphe and marveled at the city's scenery.

Fans commented that they couldn't wait to see Hoda in action, but many also wondered how she was still awake.

© NBC Hoda will soon be joined by Savannah for the coverage

Considering, she confessed she'd arrived, gone to her hotel to get changed, and left to get to work.

"Let's hope she slept on the plane," said one, while another quipped: "She must be running on adrenaline."

Hoda arrived alone in Paris, leaving her co-hosts, Savannah Guthrie, Craig Melvin and Al Roker behind.

© Getty Images Al will also be in Paris soon

While they will be joining her for coverage, their social media pages suggested they were still in New York.

In fact, Savannah joked about their different approaches to traveling to their various assignments with a post on her stories.

© Getty Images Craig can't wait to head to the Olympics

Entitled "Celeb check-in with the Today anchors," they were asked "who gets to the airport the earliest?"

Sure enough, Hoda was the front-runner. "I'm an early arriver. Al and I are always the first two there," she said.

The weatherman confirmed: "Two hours at least."

© NBC There will be a switch up in the studios while the team are in Paris

Hoda continued: "Then there is Savannah, as the wheels are moving," and Al quipped: "She's running and throwing her bag on the plane."

Craig's approach to travel is calm and collected. "I get there like an hour and a half early. I don't like to spend too much time at the airport, although I'm excited about going this time because they've got the new lounge."

STAR REELS

The foursome can't wait to be reunited in Paris and kick-start their coverage of the sporting event.

Hoda told Today that in addition to "watching as many of the Olympics events as I can with the athletes," she's excited to be "sitting with Savannah [Guthrie], having a croissant, and just having some cappuccino and having a beautiful meal and sitting outside.

© Instagram Hoda has left her children in New York

"I want to do all the good things. I want to try all the Parisian things," she added.

Savannah mirrored the statement when she added: "It's really the first time the world is getting together without any restrictions. This is a true, post-pandemic Olympics. It's behind us, and it's so thrilling. And it doesn’t hurt that it's in Paris. Everybody is so excited to be there."