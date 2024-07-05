Hoda Kotb suffers awkward wardrobe malfunction on Today

Hoda Kotb had an awkward start to her Fourth of July after admitting she was "falling out" of her low-cut dress on Thursday's Today.

The 59-year-old suffered an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction mid-way through the episode, admitting she had very little support because the cups on her bra were "too big" and the straps were "too small".

"You know when you're like, 'Everything's hanging out. It's not right.' But you know what, I just decided I'm going to do it," she said after admitting she knew she would have issues with her outfit as soon as she put it on.

"Have you ever gone to a party and gone, 'It's fine.' And then you spend the whole party pulling and shoving and stuffing? It's not good," she added.

Her co-anchor Jenna Bush Hager could relate to Hoda's struggles, admitting there's nothing worse than being uncomfortable wearing something "with too much cleavage".

Hoda agreed, replying: "I don't want it. I don't want it, it's too much."

© NBC Hoda felt like she was 'falling out' of her dress

Following some more fidgeting from Hoda, who kept trying to adjust the top of her dress because she felt like she was "falling out," Jenna made a wild suggestion to try and fix Hoda's problem.

"You know what you need to do? Next time you just take your bra off," Jenna suggested. "Would you ever just free your boobs?"

© NBC Hoda's bra cups were 'too big' and the straps 'too small'

A stunned Hoda was completely against the idea of ever going bra-free, but that didn't stop Jenna's words of encouragement.

"Free your boobs, Hoda! It's time," the 42-year-old exclaimed. "At this point in your life, when you're almost 60, free your boobs! Let's free them because if you took your bra off then you wouldn't have a problem!"

While Jenna didn't want Hoda to strip down "on TV", she did make another outrageous offer to try and help Hoda feel more comfortable.

© NBC Hoda declined Jenna's offer to remove her bra for her

"You want me to take your bra off for you?" she asked, noting that she could "do it real quick and slide it through."

Despite the thoughtful gesture, Hoda's response was a hard "no".

Her latest appearance comes after she revealed she is moving out of the family home and upping sticks with her two daughters, Haley, seven, and Hope, five.

© Instagram Hoda is relocating with her daughters

Hoda first revealed her plans back in March 2024 while talking to author Arthur Brooks on her Making Space podcast.

At the time, she said: "I was thinking about moving. My kids and I are going to move somewhere to a new school, and I was reflecting on my life and how many times we moved when I was a kid."

© Instagram The family will still live in the New York area

While Hoda has another property in Long Island on the waterfront, she's not relocating there full-time.

Instead, she says she'll remain in the city, telling Jenna on Today last month that she and her girls are staying in the "New York" area.

While it is exciting, it's also a nerve-racking and bittersweet move to leave behind so many memories attached to her home.

© Instagram Hoda also owns a home on Long Island

"I literally was sitting at my desk this morning, where I sit every single morning," she told Jenna ahead of the relocation.

"I light a candle, I have my journal, I do my stuff. And I thought to myself, this is the last Monday I'll be sitting at this desk because we're moving next week."